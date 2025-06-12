Famed off-Strip restaurant temporarily closed; iconic casino is next

The business owner plans to reroof Battista’s and “put all new air conditioning units in there and update the equipment.”

Battista’s Hole in the Wall is the restaurant’s name, which works. But holes in the ceiling are bad for business.

For that reason, and a few others, the famous Italian restaurant just east of the Strip on Flamingo Road has shut down for the month. The restaurant is taking reservations on Open Table beginning June 23.

Owner Randy Markin has been on precipitation patrol since he took over two years ago.

“The building was built in the ’60s, we’d have leaks when it rained,” says Markin, who also owns Stage Door Casino next door and the rest of the strip mall. “We just decided to just re-roof the whole place and put all new air conditioning units in there and update the equipment.”

There will be no discernible change in the atmosphere of Battista’s, decorated by an estimated 4 million photos of Vegas celebs over the decades. Battista’s had been owned by Caesars Entertainment. Markin bought the restaurant to give it extended life.

“They were just going to close the restaurant. And I said, ‘You know, we’ve got a lot of people that work there. You’re going to put all these people out of work. I’ll run the restaurant,’” Markin says. “So now our group that owns the shopping center owns the restaurant.”

As Battista’s reopens, Markin is temporarily closing Stage Door through July.

“Stage Door is shutting down for the same amount of time and we’re doing the same thing,” Markin says. Next year marks the business’s 50th year of Markin’s ownership. It’s a money-making machine.

“You would be surprised how much liquor we sell at a state store. I mean, it’s just crazy,” Markin says. “I’ve been told by the liquor companies we’re the number one independent liquor store in the state.”

A first!

We have not encountered this in VegasVille: A sitting (or standing) U.S. senator making a recorded statement prior to a live-entertainment performance. But Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., asked that cellphones be shut off to avoid distraction just prior to “Parade” at The Smith Center. The musical/drama/thriller is set in Warnock’s home state.

This show matches the hype, I say as someone who has hyped it. Supremely talented, gripping story based on real-life events that are still ongoing. I can see why Smith Center President Myron Martin was so involved in bringing it to the Reynolds Hall stage. It runs through Sunday.

Tease this …

The famous “Crazy Girls — No Ifs, Ands, or Butts” statue is bound for Circa. Show producer Norbert Aleman, Circa exec Jeff Victor and former cast member Dani Elizabeth are involved in the project to relocate the statue. The famous figures with their behinds facing tourists has most recently has been stored by rocker/tattoo entrepreneur Mario Barth. A parade to trumpet the move is set for June 25.

And this …

A sports broadcast great is coming to The Composers Room this month. Intense, autobiographical stage-show action …

Cool Hang Alert

The DV8 Big Band is playing Fat Cat inside Downtown Grand at 10 p.m. Thursday. The ever-swingin’ Swing It Girls join as vocal guests. The band is a force, the room is bangin’, and the cover is ridiculous. Five USDs. Get there.

