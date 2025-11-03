Hip-hop icon sets world record in Las Vegas Strip performance

Jeezy performed with 101 musicians at PH Live on Saturday, the most ever in a hip-hop show.

A show on the Strip spotlighting a 101-member orchestra is a big event, regardless of genre. But hip-hop icon Jeezy set a world record with his performance at PH Live on Saturday night.

The Grammy-nominated artist born Jay Jenkins was presented an official Guinness World Record for presenting the largest orchestra ever for a hip-hop concert. The show is in Jeezy’s “TM:101 Live” at the Planet Hollywood theater. Derrick Hodge is the composer and Adam Blackstone the music director of the 101-member Color of Noize Orchestra.

The production returns Dec. 12 and 19. Those shows are themed “The Nutcracker” and are reportedly nearing a sellout in the former Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts. Live Nation Las Vegas books all shows at the theater.

Jeezy has sold more than 10 million albums internationally. The Saturday show was part of his tour celebrating his debut album, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.”

From the stage, the headliner said. “This isn’t just a win for me — it’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas. Thank you to every musician, every fan, and everyone who believed we could take this all the way. A winner is a dreamer who never gave up!”

The show joined the Las Vegas Philharmonic as performances highlighted by major announcements. The Philharmonic announced new Music Director Rei Hotoda from the stage at Reynolds Hall.

