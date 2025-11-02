Las Vegas Philharmonic wows crowd with major announcement

The Las Vegas Philharmonic delivered an early Christmas present on Saturday night at Reynolds Hall. The Philharmonic announced new Music Director Rei Hotoda to the stage, a surprise encore as the symphony performed Bizet’s “Les Toreadors” from the composer’s “Carmen.”

Philharmonic Artistic Consultant Leonard Slatkin brought Hotoda to the stage, an unbilled moment that marked the Phil’s next chapter. Slatkin had been interim MD in the Philharmonic’s search to replace Donato Cabrera, whose contract ended last year, closing his decadelong run with the company.

A committee of board members, musicians, staff and community members teamed on the search leading to Hotoda’s appointment. What was expected to be a two-year search was halted as Hotoda wowed the musicians, board and audience as she led the Philharmonic from the podium at Reynolds Hall in May.

Hotoda will return to the stage formally as Music Director Designate to conduct the May 2026 performance “Pictures at an Exhibition.” She is to serve as music director for a four-year contract beginning in July. She is currently Music Director of the Fresno Philharmonic.

Hotoda will relocate to Las Vegas with her family in the summer of 2026.

“I’m so looking forward to returning to the Philharmonic in May, and just as excited to become a resident of this vibrant and growing community,” Hotoda said in a video message posted Sunday morning on the Philharmonic’s Facebook page. “We already feel so welcome.”

Hotoda is said to bring a “soloist’s insight and versatility to every performance,” a Philharmonic news release states. Along with Las Vegas Philharmonic, Hotoda has led the symphony orchestras in Chicago, Dallas, St. Louis, Detroit, and San Diego. She was at the podium with the American Composers Orchestra in March 2024, her Carnegie Hall debut.

Las Vegas Philharmonic Board Chair Jeri Crawford said in a statement, “In a short time, she has inspired us all and is the ideal choice as the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s artistic trajectory continues.”

Hotoda will help advance initiatives to expand the Phil’s audience development and donor stewardship. She will also work with staff to create and oversee education programming and special projects.

From Philharmonic Executive Director Alice Sauro, “This search brought a wide range of musical styles to the Las Vegas Philharmonic patrons and musicians. Rei was not only a fan favorite, but also incredibly endearing and engaging with our musicians.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.