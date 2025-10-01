site-bg-left
Vegas Strong Fund Board of Directors Chair Jan Jones is shown at City National Arena during the ...
Vegas Strong Fund Board of Directors Chair Jan Jones is shown at City National Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation's $1 million donation to the Forever One Memorial on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (Vegas Golden Knights)
Golden Knights donate $1 million to Vegas Strong Fund

October 1, 2025 - 3:45 pm
 

The Golden Knights unshakable bond with Las Vegas was formed in the aftermath of the Oct. 1 mass shootings. The tragedy occurred just before the expansion franchise opened its inaugural 2017-18 season.

The Golden Knights are still community leaders in the Oct. 1 recovery. The team and its VGK Foundation presented the Vegas Strong Fund with $1 million to the construction of the Forever One Memorial. The installation is a tribute of hope, healing and remembrance of the Route 91 tragedy.

The gift is the first major private contribution to the project, expected to be finished by the 10th Oct. 1 remembrance in 2027.

The VGK Foundation presented the Vegas Strong Fund with a check at City National Arena during the team’s practice Wednesday morning. Vegas Strong Fund Chairperson Jan Jones Blackhurst led the presentation.

“From the very beginning, the Vegas Golden Knights helped our community heal in the aftermath of the Route 91 tragedy by jumping into action, giving us hope, pride and uniting the community when we needed it most,” said Blackhurst, a former mayor of Las Vegas and top executive with Caesars Entertainment. “This generous gift continues that legacy of compassion and strength, ensuring the Forever One Memorial will stand as a permanent tribute to the lives we lost and the resilience of all who were forever changed. We are deeply grateful for the Knights’ commitment to honoring our past and supporting our future.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

