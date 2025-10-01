Golden Knights donate $1 million to Vegas Strong Fund

The VGK Foundation presented the Vegas Strong Fund with a check at City National Arena during the team’s practice Wednesday morning.

The Golden Knights unshakable bond with Las Vegas was formed in the aftermath of the Oct. 1 mass shootings. The tragedy occurred just before the expansion franchise opened its inaugural 2017-18 season.

The Golden Knights are still community leaders in the Oct. 1 recovery. The team and its VGK Foundation presented the Vegas Strong Fund with $1 million to the construction of the Forever One Memorial. The installation is a tribute of hope, healing and remembrance of the Route 91 tragedy.

The gift is the first major private contribution to the project, expected to be finished by the 10th Oct. 1 remembrance in 2027.

The VGK Foundation presented the Vegas Strong Fund with a check at City National Arena during the team’s practice Wednesday morning. Vegas Strong Fund Chairperson Jan Jones Blackhurst led the presentation.

“From the very beginning, the Vegas Golden Knights helped our community heal in the aftermath of the Route 91 tragedy by jumping into action, giving us hope, pride and uniting the community when we needed it most,” said Blackhurst, a former mayor of Las Vegas and top executive with Caesars Entertainment. “This generous gift continues that legacy of compassion and strength, ensuring the Forever One Memorial will stand as a permanent tribute to the lives we lost and the resilience of all who were forever changed. We are deeply grateful for the Knights’ commitment to honoring our past and supporting our future.”

The full list of those presenting is below.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

What: The Golden Knights and VGK Foundation $1 million donatio to the Vegas Strong Fund Forever One Memorial.

Where: City National Arena.

Who: Jan Jones Blackhurst, Chairperson, Vegas Strong Fund Board of Directors; Kelly McMahill, Retired LVMPD Deputy Chief; Former Member, 1 October Memorial Committee (Gubernatorial Appointee); Member, Vegas Strong Fund Board of Directors; Karessa Royce, 1 October Survivor; Former Member, 1 October Memorial Committee (Gubernatorial Appointee); Deryk Engelland, Vegas Golden Knights Former Player, President of the Alumni Association and member of the Vegas Community, and Kim Frank, Vegas Golden Knights Foundation President, Chief Community Officer and Player Programming.