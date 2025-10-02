EDM superstar returns to downtown festival that has drawn 14K

Feed The Block launched in April, drawing about 4,000 fans. Diplo and Major Lazer SoundSystem drew more than 14,000 (after original estimations were reported at 6,000).

Diplo has thrown a lasso around the Las Vegas Valley.

The superstar DJ (who has inhabited the country persona of Thomas Welsey) who commands stages on and off the Strip is back headlining the Feed The Block festival on Fremont East. The show returns 6 p.m. Oct. 27, themed — of course — for Halloween.

We don’t expect Diplo in cowboy gear. But the show should be a color-splashed installment, free of charge once more set up on the corner of Fremont and 6th streets.

Though there is no cover, fans are asked to secure a spot at feedtheblock.com. The event is open to ages 18-older.

Feed The Block launched in April, with Gryffin drawing about 4,000 fans. Diplo and Major Lazer SoundSystem drew more than 14,000 (after original estimations were reported at 6,000, increasing after official city of Las Vegas numbers rolled in).

Diplo is a prominent headliner in Las Vegas, a resident performer at Wynn Nightlife’s XS Nightclub Encore Beach Club. He was also in the iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 19.

Feed The Block is presented by Wynn Nightlife and Corner Bar Management, which operates several Fremont East businesses and clubs, including Commonwealth/The Laundry Room at the festival site.

Corner Bar founder Ryan Doherty says the event is more than a party, but “a global music movement born from the gritty energy of downtown Las Vegas.”

He says, “We’re raising the bar,” outside the bar, by bringing back Diplo, a Grammy-winning, proven Strip nightclub and festival headliner.

“Diplo is one of the most influential artists in the genre’s history,” Doherty says. “These free shows are our way of celebrating music and honoring the fans with a festival-level experience that showcases how Las Vegas is central to dance music culture around the world.”

The show will be performed atop the Forest House Art Car, an installment at Burning Man, Electric Daisy Carnival and Life is Beautiful.

