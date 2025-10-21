Chesney sets his ‘26 party dates at Sphere

Kenny Chesney’s fans had a ball at the Sphere this year. So did the headliner.

“I think there are so many ways for people to play this venue, but I feel pretty sure nobody has had more fun there,” Chesney says in a statement. “… So, if you didn’t get to see it, c’mon! And if you did, well, come live those songs again — because this isn’t something you get to do every single year!”

Chesney has announced five dates in June for the return of his fun-loving residency: June 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27 (tickets on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Halloween at Ticketmaster.com).

Chesney tells his No Shoes Nation of devotees there is more to achieve, funwise and productionwise, at the Bulbous Wonder.

“You can’t truly understand until you start playing music with all the people there, feeling that energy and the way the visuals and the songs just consume people,” Chesney says. “The more I watched the fans having this experience, I’m sure they couldn’t imagine, the more ideas I had — both to reconfigure some of last year’s songs, and a few songs that seemed like they should get this immersive treatment — and wanted to do.”

The Chesney show will bring a refreshed Guitars-Tiki Bars fan experience. VIP packages include a separate, designated Vibe Room with a surf shop and bar.

Chesney had promised to return next summer as he closed his 15-show series this past June. He has a hot hand, inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. He is the first country artist to headline Sphere, and is the only artist of that genre to be among Billboard’s top touring acts over the past 25 years. His memoir, “Heart Life Music,” was released this year. The tome tracks his path from his early days to his Sphere residency.

“I’m not the kind of person who loves to be in one place for very long if there’s not an ocean,” Chesney says. “But it was so cool having this experience with all the fans, seeing their faces and watching that party in the second and third levels — because it’s finally close enough to see — that I had to do it again.”

