Kenny Chesney is about to get specific on show at Sphere

It’s time to get ready, No Shoes Nation.

Don’t just take it from us. That’s Kenny Chesney’s message. The “I Go Back” country star is coming back to Sphere next year, and an announcement of dates is coming soon.

Chesney shared a quickie-video of Sphere, glowing with the No Shoes Nation pirate flags and the hashtag #IgoBack2026, a reference to his 2004 single. As the Bulbous Wonder rotated, its Exosphere showed #summertime26, and Chesney’s post, “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problems.”

The 57-year-old recording star is obviously generating interest in his next run. We feel an announcement within the week is in the offing. Chesney said at the end of his 15-show run in June, “To be able to take our audience on such a magical journey has been one of the highlights of our lives. I can tell you that a couple of days ago … We were asked to come back.”

The answer was, “Yes,” with on-sale and show dates to be released, ASAP.

P&T sign up

Penn and Teller formally unveiled their sign leading into Rio on Thursday. The formal name is Penn & Teller Court. This is the street formerly known as W. Viking Road. The sign was put up, devoid of fanfare, a couple months ago.

When asked what inspired the move, Penn Jillette said, “Hey, if Mel Tormé can have a street sign, so can we.”

P&T are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a duo this year, and 25th at the hotel next year. Saturday they were to headline YouTube Theater in Los Angeles for the first time, continuing a string of “firsts” this year, including a run at the Palladium in London and a one-off at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

‘Fantasy’ has a line

Entertainment icon Anita Mann’s “Fantasy” at Luxor celebrated its 26th anniversary Wednesday night. The show also unveiled its lingerie line, a first in its quarter-century history. In time for the holidays, as they say.

The anniversary performance kicked off with a number backed by the original song “Fantasy Come True,” from the music production team District 78. Lorena Peril, “Fantasy’s” long-established primary vocalist (and also avid 49ers fan), sings the number live and on the recording.

The Goodman $500

Ex-Las Vegas Mayor and mob lawyer and, most recently, Vegas headliner, Oscar Goodman is the draw for a $500-a-person fundraising dinner at The Space.

Goodman will host a screening of the Vegas mob classic “Casino,” in which he portrayed his favorite attorney (himself). Goodman will spin yarns and enjoy a film that, as Goodman himself says, captured a moment in time in Vegas that will never be repeated.

Plaza, home of Oscar’s Steakhouse, is providing dinner. The event is limited to 140 guests, starting at 6 p.m., continuing with dinner at 7 and entertainment at 9.

Proceeds go to The Space 2.0. This is founder Mark Shunock’s $50 million, next-generation entertainment venue and community center planned for the corner of Polaris and Harmon, just a couple cartwheels from the original Space. Go to TheSpaceLV.com for intel.

Time for tome

Mark Gray is hosting a signing for his just-released: “The Las Vegas Massacre: Connections,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Las Vegas.

The book is Gray’s heartfelt examination of the interlocking relationships formed in the aftermath of the Route 91 mass shooting. Gray survived the Oct. 1, 2017 tragedy, as did his collaborator on the book, Mary Jo Von Tillow, who will be on hand.

Walk this way

The UNLV College of Fine Arts hosts its eighth annual Art Walk from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on the UNLV campus. The event is free and open to the public. The event is replete (replete, I tell you!) with art exhibitions, live music and dance performances, film demonstrations and theatre events as you walk/meander/sashay along the academic mall of the school’s campus.

The event also features food tastings from favorite local restaurants, a beer garden, wine tastings “and other surprises.”

“We are living in the midst of a cultural renaissance in Las Vegas,” UNLV College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher says. “There is a tremendous convergence of new opportunities, partnerships, institutions and activities … Our Art Walk is a vital part of this swirl of art-making and community engagement.” Go to unlv.edu/finearts/art-walk for intel.

Tease this …

The venue mentioned in the next item is due for a major redesign, before the end of the year … Related, check out the wonderful YouTube series “Artie’s World” …

Cool Hang Alert

Las Vegas showman Chadwick Johnson returns to Myron’s at The Smith Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. “The Name of Love” is stacked with local players Jason Corpuz on piano, Michael Joy on keyboard, Fernando Tort on bass, Jeremy Klewicki on drums, Tasos Peletekis on guitar, David Pillipus on trombone, Glen Colby on trumpet and Sam Lemos on sax. A full band, in other words (and this saves C.J. having to announce all those names from the stage). The singer is flawless, go to thesmithcenter.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.