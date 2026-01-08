Bruno Mars' new album, "The Romantic," is due for release Feb. 27. (Warner Music Group)
Bruno Mars to kick off world tour in Las Vegas

Bruno Mars’ most recent performance in Las Vegas was at The Pinky Ring at Bellagio. His next will take place in a somewhat larger venue.

Mars kicks off “The Romantic Tour” at Allegiant Stadium on April 10. Promoter Live Nation announced the tour and show Thursday morning (ticket info below).

“The Romantic Toursupports Mars’ album of that name, dropping Feb. 27. It is the Dolby Live headliner’s first full headline tour in nearly a decade, after the “24K Magic World Tour,” which kicked off in 2017.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will play nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe and the U.K., certain to be among the biggest tours of this year. Mars’ Silk Sonic partner, Anderson .Paak, as DJ Pee .Wee, and Leon Thomas are the tour’s special guests.

All North American dates on “The Romantic Tour” are sponsored by MGM Resorts International and The Pinky Ring.

Mars surpassed 100 shows at Dolby Live in ’25. The earliest he would likely play there again would be at the end of this year. Mars has played the theater since December 2016, and he and .Paak also headlined 34 shows in a residency run as Silk Sonic in 2022.

In early 2024, Mars sold out seven straight Tokyo Dome. That fall, he swept through 14 sold-out stadium shows across Brazil, playing Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Curitiba. In August of 2024, Mars opened Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome with two sold-out performances, one of which featured an unbilled duet with Lady Gaga for the first performance of “Die with a Smile.”

