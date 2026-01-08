Bruno Mars to kick off world tour in Las Vegas
Bruno Mars’ world tour is set to open at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Bruno Mars’ most recent performance in Las Vegas was at The Pinky Ring at Bellagio. His next will take place in a somewhat larger venue.
Mars kicks off “The Romantic Tour” at Allegiant Stadium on April 10. Promoter Live Nation announced the tour and show Thursday morning (ticket info below).
“The Romantic Tour” supports Mars’ album of that name, dropping Feb. 27. It is the Dolby Live headliner’s first full headline tour in nearly a decade, after the “24K Magic World Tour,” which kicked off in 2017.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will play nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe and the U.K., certain to be among the biggest tours of this year. Mars’ Silk Sonic partner, Anderson .Paak, as DJ Pee .Wee, and Leon Thomas are the tour’s special guests.
All North American dates on “The Romantic Tour” are sponsored by MGM Resorts International and The Pinky Ring.
Mars surpassed 100 shows at Dolby Live in ’25. The earliest he would likely play there again would be at the end of this year. Mars has played the theater since December 2016, and he and .Paak also headlined 34 shows in a residency run as Silk Sonic in 2022.
In early 2024, Mars sold out seven straight Tokyo Dome. That fall, he swept through 14 sold-out stadium shows across Brazil, playing Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Curitiba. In August of 2024, Mars opened Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome with two sold-out performances, one of which featured an unbilled duet with Lady Gaga for the first performance of “Die with a Smile.”
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.
What: Bruno Mars' "The Romantic Tour."
Tickets: Presale is noon Wednesday Pacific time at BrunoMars.com. Fans must sign up by 10 a.m. Monday (through Ticketmaster accounts, no codes needed). Remaining tickets will be available during the general on sale beginning Thursday, Jan. 15, at noon PT at ticketmaster.com.
Dates:
Fri, Apr 10 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
Tue, Apr 14 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium
Sat, Apr 18 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field
Wed, Apr 22 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium
Sat, Apr 25 — Atlanta, GA — Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
Wed, Apr 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium
Sat, May 2 — Landover, MD — Northwest Stadium
Wed, May 6 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium
Sat, May 9 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field
Wed, May 13 — Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium
Sat, May 16 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field
Wed, May 20 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium
Sat, May 23 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
Sun, May 24 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
Sat, Jun 20 — Paris, FR — Stade de France
Sun, Jun 21 — Paris, FR — Stade de France
Fri, Jun 26 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion
Sat, Jul 4 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA
Sun, Jul 5 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA
Fri, Jul 10 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Tue, Jul 14 — Milan, IT — Stadio San Siro
Sat, Jul 18 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium
Sun, Jul 19 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium
Fri, Aug 21 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Sat, Aug 22 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Sat, Aug 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadium
Tue, Sep 1 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field
Sat, Sep 5 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium
Wed, Sep 9 — Indianapolis, IN — Lucas Oil Stadium
Sat, Sep 12 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
Wed, Sep 16 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome
Sat, Sep 19 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium
Wed, Sep 23 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome
Sat, Sep 26 — Air Force Academy, CO — Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy
Fri, Oct 2 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium
Sat, Oct 3 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium
Sat, Oct 10 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi's Stadium
Wed, Oct 14 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place