Strip superstar continues record-breaking residency with 100th show

Bruno Mars opened at then-Park Theater at Dolby Live on New Year’s Eve weekend 2016. You could use phones then.

In his set-in-Vegas video for “24 K Magic,” Bruno Mars pilots a jet ski across Lake Bellagio and rides shotgun in a convertible Caddy on Fremont Street.

Similarly, Mars is cruising at Dolby Live, performing his 100th show at the Park MGM theater on Friday night. Mars opened his repeatedly extended residency on New Year’s Eve weekend 2016. The room was known as Park Theater at the time.

Win a wager, if you care, by betting that phones were allowed in those first shows. Mars started locking up the phones in 2018.

Good for him. His show rocks just a few decibels louder when fans are focused on songs over selfies.

Mars’ ongoing residency does not include the 34 Silk Sonic shows he co-headlined with Anderson .Paak. Cher is next on Dolby Live play list with 78 from 2017-2020; the “Turn Back Time” superstar is the only headliner from the pre-COVID days not to return to Park MGM after the reopening. Lady Gaga is next in line with 72 in her combined “Enigma” and “Jazz + Piano” shows from 2019-2024.

We say Mars is to “perform” and not “celebrate” the 100th show. He’s not one to apply mathematics to his concerts. He says that very night is a unique experience. The constant is an explosive stage show, rampant grooving, and a callout from the stage that everyone is invited to The Pinky Ring at Bellagio afterward.

Phones are also a no-no at that club, where the line forms to the left and there is no cover charge. You might find Mars there, casting an eye on the Gold Rush, which premieres Friday night, with its own variation of 24K magic.

May We Recommend …

Toto, Christopher Cross and Men at Work on Saturday at BleauLive Theatre. This is as if your rocking yacht goes way off course and docks at the Port of Melbourne. But I would wager (there I go again) you’ll know every song.

Workin’ day and night

Michael Jackson tribute show “MJ The Evolution” returns to Orleans Showroom at 7 p.m. Monday and Aug. 27, returning Sept 15. The production traces Jackson’s time with the Jackson 5, through his groundbreaking 1980s solo period and through to his death in 2009.

Another tribute tapping into a legendary catalog, “Britain’s Finest: The Complete Beatles Experience” runs 7 p.m. Sept. 8. Dean Coleman and his SPR & Promotions produce these dual throwback vehicles, which have moved into the showroom after “Jersey Boys” closed in July 2024.

“MJ” and “Britain’s Finest” bracket Engelbert Humperdink (Aug. 29-30) and the Pointer Sisters (Sept. 5-6), showing that Orleans Showroom is alternating headlners — who were originally the cornerstone of the hotel’s entertainment strategy — with mid-scale production shows. This mix might work in an uneasy ticket-buying market.

And, tying together the previous two items, the late Quincy Jones brought in members of Toto as session musicians for “Thriller.” This was long before “yacht rock” was a thing.

Cool Hang Alert

Two, two, two hangs in one! At Italian American Club Showroom. Friday night the superior singer Chadwick Johnson headlines “This Is the Moment” at 6:30 p.m. (dinner) and 8 (showtime!). I’m still waiting for Johnson to miss a note in a live show. He’s also a former rodeo cowboy (true). Sunday, the powerhouse vocalist and stylish showman E.C. Adams takes over the showroom, 6:30 p.m. dinner, show at 8. Nicholas Cole and Jassen Allen man the lounge Friday. Cole teams with Vegas lounge icon Jerry Tiffe on Sunday. Authenticity abounds. Go to iacvegas.com for intel.

