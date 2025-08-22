Another twist: Fake Bieber’s ‘bodyguard’ a former Chippendale

Emerald Depree, at Dylan Desclos’s side at XS Nightclub, performed in the Vegas male revue for more than a year.

A former Las Vegas Chippendales cast member was alongside the faux-Justin Bieber during a prank appearance at XS Nightclub last Saturday night. But he was not dancing, he was acting as one of the impersonator’s security guards.

The man, Emerald Thomas, may have been especially convincing because he has worked as a security guard in the entertainment industry. The incident has attracted international attention and left many wondering how Dylan Desclos — the longtime Bieber lookalike — duped the club staff into allowing him onstage to perform for a packed house.

Thomas was also shown in social-media videos escorting Desclos at Las Vegas Premium Outlets in Symphony Park, hours before arriving at the club, located in Encore on the Las Vegas Strip.

Thomas confirmed via text that he accompanied Desclos to the nightclub during DJ Gryffin’s late-night set. In a series of text messages, Thomas said he was enlisted as Desclos’ professional bodyguard but did not ask if the person needing security was actually Justin Bieber.

“I was hired as security to do crowd control and make sure everyone was safe,” Thomas said. “I do actually work as security as well in the entertainment industry.” He added that he is contracted by companies that hire him. “I don’t pay attention to Bieber to know much of what he looks like and security doesn’t always talk to talent. I was there to do my job as security.”

Thomas was a cast member with the adult revue for more than a year under his stage name Emerald Dupree. (Dupree is Thomas’ middle name). Since leaving the production in November, Thomas has worked in security and pursued competitive bodybuilding.

Thomas said he didn’t speak to Desclos, whom he says doesn’t speak English and mostly French. The security detail said of the XS employees, “(The) staff was extremely polite and respectful. We left and then paid the bill.” This is the reference to the nearly $10,000 bar tab Desclos’s crew rolled up that night.

The former Chip praised Desclos’ stage show, “Dylan killed the performance,” adding that, “other casinos are asking him to come back.”

Thomas can be seen next to Desclos on stage during the impersonator’s spin through “Sorry.” A company spokesman also verified Thomas’ time with the show at the Rio. The famed production has since moved to Planet Hollywood after a short stint at Linq Hotel.

Desclos was banned from the hotel soon after he stepped off the stage. Gryffin expressed shock that he fell for the prank, and later posted a video to social media from his vantage point, recounting “how bustin jieber duped me in my own set.”

Encore spokesman Michael Weaver said in a statement, “After an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team, a Justin Bieber impersonator was granted access to the XS stage. As soon as the error was recognized, he was removed from the resort and denied future entry.”

Efforts to reach Desclos, who is originally from Normandy, France, have been unsuccessful.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.