A Bruno doubleheader: Mars add 2nd Las Vegas date

Bruno Mars’ ticket sales for his single show at Allegiant Stadium were strong enough, so he’s added another on April 11. It’s a Bruno twinbill for Vegas, with the opener still set for April 10.

“The Romantic Tour” supports Mars’ album of that name, teased in the column announcing the release. Promoter Live Nation announced the tour and show Thursday morning (ticket info below).

The new single “I Just Might,” was out Friday and has hit No. 1 on the US iTunes and No. 3 on Global Spotify, Mars’ his biggest solo streaming debut ever with nearly 5 million streams.

The album drops Feb. 27. It is the Dolby Live headliner’s first full headline tour in nearly a decade, after the “24K Magic World Tour,” which kicked off in 2017.

All North American dates on “The Romantic Tour” are sponsored by MGM Resorts International and The Pinky Ring.

Mars surpassed 100 shows at Dolby Live in ’25. The earliest he would likely play there again would be at the end of this year. Mars has played the theater since December 2016, and he and Anderson .Paak also headlined 34 shows in a residency run as Silk Sonic in 2022.

The new song’s popularity was obvious the night of its release, when Pinky Ring DJ Velvet Hoss spun it 15 times, with no complaints.

What: Bruno Mars' "The Romantic Tour."

Tickets: Presale is noon Wednesday Pacific time at BrunoMars.com. Fans must sign up by 10 a.m. Monday (through Ticketmaster accounts, no codes needed). Remaining tickets will be available during the general on sale beginning Thursday, Jan. 15, at noon PT at ticketmaster.com.

Dates:

Fri, Apr 10 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Tue, Apr 14 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium

Sat, Apr 18 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field

Wed, Apr 22 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium

Sat, Apr 25 — Atlanta, GA — Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

Wed, Apr 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium

Sat, May 2 — Landover, MD — Northwest Stadium

Wed, May 6 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium

Sat, May 9 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field

Wed, May 13 — Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium

Sat, May 16 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

Wed, May 20 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium

Sat, May 23 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

Sun, May 24 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

Sat, Jun 20 — Paris, FR — Stade de France

Sun, Jun 21 — Paris, FR — Stade de France

Fri, Jun 26 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion

Sat, Jul 4 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA

Sun, Jul 5 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri, Jul 10 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Tue, Jul 14 — Milan, IT — Stadio San Siro

Sat, Jul 18 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium

Sun, Jul 19 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium

Fri, Aug 21 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Sat, Aug 22 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Sat, Aug 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadium

Tue, Sep 1 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field

Sat, Sep 5 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

Wed, Sep 9 — Indianapolis, IN — Lucas Oil Stadium

Sat, Sep 12 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Wed, Sep 16 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome

Sat, Sep 19 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

Wed, Sep 23 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome

Sat, Sep 26 — Air Force Academy, CO — Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy

Fri, Oct 2 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium

Sat, Oct 3 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium

Sat, Oct 10 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi's Stadium

Wed, Oct 14 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place