Bruno Mars to kick off world tour in Las Vegas
A Bruno doubleheader: Mars add 2nd Las Vegas date

January 14, 2026 - 1:27 pm
 

Bruno Mars’ ticket sales for his single show at Allegiant Stadium were strong enough, so he’s added another on April 11. It’s a Bruno twinbill for Vegas, with the opener still set for April 10.

“The Romantic Tour” supports Mars’ album of that name, teased in the column announcing the release. Promoter Live Nation announced the tour and show Thursday morning (ticket info below).

The new single “I Just Might,” was out Friday and has hit No. 1 on the US iTunes and No. 3 on Global Spotify, Mars’ his biggest solo streaming debut ever with nearly 5 million streams.

The album drops Feb. 27. It is the Dolby Live headliner’s first full headline tour in nearly a decade, after the “24K Magic World Tour,” which kicked off in 2017.

All North American dates on “The Romantic Tour” are sponsored by MGM Resorts International and The Pinky Ring.

Mars surpassed 100 shows at Dolby Live in ’25. The earliest he would likely play there again would be at the end of this year. Mars has played the theater since December 2016, and he and Anderson .Paak also headlined 34 shows in a residency run as Silk Sonic in 2022.

The new song’s popularity was obvious the night of its release, when Pinky Ring DJ Velvet Hoss spun it 15 times, with no complaints.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

