Calling all lovebirds: Guide to Valentine’s Day events in Las Vegas

Looking for something to do on Valentine’s Day weekend with your significant other or friends? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something to do on Valentine’s Day weekend with your significant other or friends? We’ve got you covered. This list will be updated as events come in.

Find more things to do in neon’s go guide, and see our list of 70 restaurants in Las Vegas for dining on Valentine’s Day.

all weekend

Heart of Downtown: A Valentine’s Weekend Bash

Starting Friday night, Fremont Street Experience is kicking off a weekend of events with Proposals On The Canopy, using the massive screen to pop the question, Valentine’s Day zipline packages for SlotZilla, including photos and BOGO cocktails, and entertainment with live bands nightly on all three stages starting at 8 p.m.

Lights of Love

Ethel M Chocolates celebrates its 12th annual Lights of Love through Feb. 16. Their 3-acre Cactus Garden is decorated with pink, purple and red Valentine-themed lights. Hot chocolate and sweets are available for purchase. On display 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., then 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 16. Entry is $3, with half of the proceeds benefiting Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada.

Leap of Love

Looking for a thrill? Couples can “fall for each other all over again” at Strat’s SkyJump for $300 with complimentary photos and one jump each. The leap takes guests on a 40 mph plunge starting 855 feet above the Las Vegas Strip. Book at thestrat.com with code “LEAPOFLOVE.”

Galentine’s or anti-Valentine’s

At Bel-Aire Lounge in Durango Casino and Resort, stop by Thursday, Feb. 12 for a Galentine’s Day celebration starting at 9 p.m. with a DJ, cocktail menu, welcome drink and rose for all ladies and a two-ticket giveaway to New Kids on the Block. Stop by on Friday night for Heartbreakers: Emo Night, starting at 9 p.m., with a mix of emo EDM and straight emo in the lounge with moody decor. The lounge will be spinning love anthems and romantic ballads on Saturday with champagne specials and a build-your-own-bouquet station.

starting friday

Bloody Valentines

Skip the flowers and chocolate; instead, survive a nightmare together. At the Halloween Maze on Friday, the one-night haunt features heartbreakers, vengeful lovers and creatures who never got over their ex. Tickets are $40 for general admission, or $55 for a fast pass; halloweenmazelv.com.

Galentine’s Day

Gather the gals for a chill evening in the Rouge Room inside Red Rock Resort featuring beats by Honeyluv for dancers, lovers and those with rhythm in their bones. Doors open at 7 p.m. Celebrations continue Feb. 14 with Rouge Noir: From 9 p.m. to late, the room is transformed by hot DJs and a 360-degree sonic journey for couples looking to get out and dance. Reservations can be made at rougeroomlv.com/events.

saturday

Valentine’s Day at Container Park

At Downtown Container Park (Fremont and 7th streets), enjoy a Sip & Paint from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, hosted by Canvas & Cocktails, a DIY Felt Craft event at 2:30 p.m., and all-you-can-drink mimosas and micheladas from 3 to 6 p.m. with live music by Strings & Bass. Then stick around for a Galentine’s Day party at 10 p.m. with the Galentine’s Pole Jam on the Lawn, hosted by Sunny’s Pole Fitness. Ticket prices vary; downtowncontainerpark.com.

Love Letters

Guests can enjoy custom love poems via a live typewriting poet, complimentary mini bouquets, live music and a festive Valentine’s Day atmosphere in The Quad at UnCommons on Feb. 14. Browse and purchase cards, florals and thoughtful gifts, with some tenants popping up with treats and surprises.

Fantasy: The Strip’s Sexiest Tease

The long-running female revue at Luxor turns up the heat on Valentine’s Day with special swag giveaways during the 8 and 10:30 p.m. performances. All guests will get chocolate candy kisses from the cast and one will be selected for an extra special swag bag featuring their annual calendar, clothes, drinkware and other collectibles. Tickets start at $39; luxor.mgm.resorts.com.

Free Valentine’s Day Concert

Join Erik Dongil and his band for a free, high-energy celebration of American roots music at its finest. The tribute show blends remixes of classics and contemporary music. The show is at Goodman Plaza downtown (525 S. Main St.) on Feb. 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Event parking is available across Main Street for $6.

Matches & Martinis

At the Cosmopolitan’s Clique Bar & Lounge from 7 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 15, find Matches & Martinis: Vegas Girl Events and Vegas Boy Events combine for a singles mixer with drink specials, a live DJ and tarot card reader in the lounge. Reservations can be made at cliquelv.com/reservations.