70 restaurants in Las Vegas for dining on Valentine’s Day

Big Love takes the day — and the table — on Feb. 14. With that in mind, we’re sharing some of the cocktails, specials and prix fixe menus that Las Vegas bars and restaurants are offering to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Unless otherwise noted, offerings are priced per person for Feb. 14 only. Reservations made well in advance are typically required.

Off the Strip

Ada’s, 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., Suite 110, is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with four choices for first course (including trout tartare), four choices for second course (including wagyu steak with green peppercorns), and chef’s selection for dessert, for $85, with wine pairings $35 or $65 additional, from 3 to 11 p.m.

Aliante: Mrkt Sea & Land is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with two choices for first course (including wagyu tartlets), two choices for second course (including filet of sole with gnocchi), and two choices for third course (including five-layer strawberry shortcake), for $98, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Al Solito Posto, 420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 180, is serving a four-course prix fixe menu with a complimentary glass of La Gioiosa Rosé prosecco, four choices for first course (including oysters with caviar), choice of rigatoni alla vodka or black truffle tajarin for pasta course, four choices for main course (including 10-ounce New York strip steak), and chef’s selection for dessert, for $85, with wine pairings $50 additional, from 4 to 11 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15.

Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop, 6825 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 100, in UnCommons, is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with shared first course (focaccia, smoked mozzarella arancini, little gem lettuce Caesar salad), five choices for second course (including pork chop with cherry pepper relish), and shared tiramisù, for $65, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur: River Rock Pizza & Pasta is serving chicken saltimbocca with Parmesan polenta, for $16.99, from 3 to 10 p.m. Sourdough Café and Bakery is serving a three-course menu (soup or salad, chicken marsala with mashed potatoes, strawberry shortcake), for $18.99, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bar Boheme, 1401 S. Main St., is serving a seven-course prix fixe menu (including crab chawanmushi custard and grilled yellowtail with avocado mousse), for $150, from 5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 13 to 15.

Boulder Station: The Broiler is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with lobster saffron risotto, a bacon-wrapped shrimp and filet mignon surf and turf, and Black Forest cake, for $68, from 3 to 10 p.m.

Chaska Indian Restaurant, 7686 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 150, is serving a three-course (plus accompaniments) menu consisting of three choices for starter (including truffle paneer tikka), three choices for main course (including butter chicken royale), and two choices for dessert (including chocolate gulab jamun), for $75 for two, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Ciao Vino Ristorante, 740 S. Rampart Blvd., in Boca Park, is serving specials — Alaskan crab cake ($25), a surf and turf of Maine lobster tail and wine-braised short rib ($65), macaron sundae with chocolate custard ($13) — from 3 to 9 p.m.

Circa: Barry’s Downtown Prime is serving a five-course prix fixe menu in the main dining room and the Garden Room, with a “real” garbage salad, steak tartare, Faroe Islands salmon with baby spinach and gulf shrimp, prime rib with Yorkshire pudding, and chocolate cake, for $179, from 5 to 11 p.m.

Double Zero Pie & Pub, 3853 Spring Mountain Road, is serving a Married Menu with choice of two salads (insalata verde or Caesar), six wings with choice of sauce, one pizza of choice, and two draft beers or glasses of wine on tap, for $50 for two, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and a Dating Menu with two glasses of sparkling or special wine, amuse-bouche, wagyu carpaccio, one small insalata verde or Caesar salad, six wings with choice of sauce, choice of pizza, dessert and espresso, for $80 for two, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Durango: Mijo Modern Mexican is serving specials consisting of bluefin tuna tartare ($25), an 8-ounce prime filet mignon with roasted poblano-potato gratin ($65), and a white chocolate raspberry cheesecake ($15), from 4 to 11 p.m.

El Dorado Cantina, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and 430 S. Rampart Blvd., is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with four choices for appetizer (including chicken taquitos), four choices for main course (including chile relleno), and two choices for dessert (including Mexican flan), for $65, from 11 to 5 a.m. Sammy Davis location, 10 a.m. to midnight Rampart.

Ellis Island: The Front Yard is serving a five-course prix fixe menu with sweetheart salad, oysters Rockefeller, shrimp cocktail or seared ahi, grilled ribeye Oscar, and chocolate truffles with berries and fresh cream, for $110 for two, from 4 to 11 p.m.

Fine Company, 10970 Rosemary Park Drive, Suite 100, is serving brunch specials consisting of cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting ($8), red velvet waffles with cream cheese whip ($16), smoked salmon Benedict ($19), ahi tuna crudo with avocado purée ($18), steak frites ($25), and a heart dessert board for two ($13), from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, Henderson, is serving eight specials, including Dungeness crab cake with Dijon dressing ($20), house pappardelle with filet mignon tips ($38) and braised beef short ribs ($55), from 4 to 10 p.m.

Green Valley Ranch: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is serving specials consisting of beet Caprese ($17), fried gnocchi with prosciutto di Parma ($18), linguine with shrimp scampi ($32), braised short rib ($44) and coconut mousse heart ($16), from 4 to 10 p.m. Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis is serving specials consisting of For Two to Start (prime steak tartare, potato pavé, bone marrow, Kaluga caviar) for $38, bouillabaisse crudo salad (oyster, scallop, shrimp, striped bass, lobster) for $38, fish frites for two ($88), Australian wagyu flat iron steak ($60), and melt-away chocolate heart for two ($20), from 4:30 to 11 p.m.

Gyu+ Social House, 2516 Wynn Road, is serving a four-course prix fixe menu of smoked hamachi crudo, endive and ricotta salad, prime tomahawk steak for two and yuzu mousse, for $250 for two, from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 12 to 14.

Harlø Steakhouse & Bar, 1720 Festival Plaza Drive, is presenting a prix fixe menu (shrimp cocktail, braised short rib tagliatelle, elk chops, crisp beef tallow potatoes, four-layer Nutella fudge chocolate cake), for $165, from 3 to 10 p.m.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, is serving six specials, including a Valentine’s Tower with beef tenderloin and green peppercorn sauce, shrimp Provençale with angel hair pasta, and grilled chicken breast with spätzle, for $48, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Holsteins Shakes & Buns, 1216 S. Main St., is serving an XO XO Shake for two (vanilla ice cream infused with cake vodka, vanilla frosting, mini Sweethearts, whipped cream, strawberries, red velvet cupcake, kiss lollipop) for $16, five oysters Rockefeller ($22), and a half-dozen oysters on the half shell ($22), from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14.

Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., is serving specials consisting of a Chocolate Covered Strawberry cocktail ($16), a 6-ounce filet and half lobster tail ($69), a root beer float ($12) with an optional Jim Beam Black add-on ($8), and warm chocolate molten lava cake ($17), from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and 11 to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, from Feb. 9 to 16.

La Madre Canyon Grill, 4195 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Suite 101, is serving a three-course prix fixe menu (albondigas meatball soup, shrimp scampi and short rib surf and turf, cinnamon chocolate custard), for $65, from 4 to 9 p.m.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge, 1770 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 200, is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with two choices for shared appetizer (including shrimp ceviche rojo), three choices for shared entrée (including salmon Veracruz), and two choices for shared dessert (including churros), for $75, from 5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15.

La Strega, 3555 S. Town Center Drive, Suite 105, is serving specials consisting of Petrossian Kaluga caviar service ($125), six market oysters ($18), Dungeness crab “dip” with local bread (market price), live uni scialatielli carbonara ($85) and skate wing ($55), from 3 to 10 p.m.

Lilli, 3655 S. Durango Drive, Suite 29, is serving a seven-course black truffle and caviar menu (including hand-harvested scallop with white sturgeon caviar), for $179, with seatings at 5 and 8 p.m. for 21 and older.

Marché Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, is serving a three-course prix fixe menu (lobster bisque, jumbo prawns and beef short rib surf and turf, Raspberry Kiss dessert), for $65, from 4 to 9 p.m. The restaurant is also serving a Passionfruit Kiss cocktail blending Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur, vodka, moscato, lemon juice and grenadine, for $14, from Feb. 13 to 15.

Màs Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila, 3879 Spring Mountain Road, is serving a His & Hers cocktail combination with The Sweet Seduction and an Old Fashioned Romance, for $29, from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Nocturno, 1017 S. First St., Suite 180, is serving a three-course prix fixe menu (plus welcome glass of prosecco) with shareable potato croquettes and Caesar salad, choice of pan-roasted sea bass or braised short ribs, and tiramisù, for $90, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Nudo Italiano, 4390 W. Cactus Ave., is serving a three-course prix fixe menu (baby kale and radicchio salad, beef carpaccio, butternut squash and sausage ravioli), for $59, from 2 to 10 p.m.

Orleans: Alder & Birch is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with three choices for first course (including gnocchi soup), two choices for main course (including Colorado lamb rack), and petit four sampler, for $120, from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Red Rock Resort: T-Bones Chophouse is serving specials consisting of oysters Rockefeller ($28), burrata and beet salad ($26), king crab doppio ravioli ($68), stuffed baby lobster tail and 16-ounce wagyu ribeye for two ($225), and potatoes au gratin ($18) and sautéed broccolini ($18) sides, from 4 to 11 p.m.

Rio: High Steaks Vegas is serving a tasting menu that begins with a Champagne greeting and signature bread and butter service, then proceeds through five courses, including seared tuna Niçoise salad with quail egg and wagyu short rib Wellington, for $300 for two, from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 to 16.

Silverton: Sundance Grill is serving a two-course prix fixe menu with choice of soup or salad and a peppercorn-crusted New York strip steak with Cognac demi-glace, truffled potato purée and wild foraged mushrooms, for $32, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Twin Creeks Steakhouse is serving specials consisting of raviolo with braised rabbit ragoût ($18), king crab and 8-ounce filet surf and turf ($85), and passion fruit panna cotta ($12), or all three courses as a prix fixe menu for $105, from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Suncoast: William B’s Steakhouse is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with three choices for starter (including smoked salmon with accompaniments), a 10-ounce filet mignon and two lobster tails with shared sides, and profiteroles, for $145 for two, from 2 to 9 p.m.

Tony’s Pizza, 725 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is serving a heart-shaped pizza in a 16-inch box, for $14.99 with one topping, additional toppings extra, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, now through Feb. 14.

Triple George Grill, 201 N. Third St., is serving a special meal of Caesar salad, lobster tail, 16-ounce prime New York steak, slice of New York cheesecake and an espresso martini, for $100, from 4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 13 to 15.

Vic’s Supper Club, 355 Promenade Place, is serving specials consisting of Hearts on Fire sautéed scallops and Argentinian red shrimp “love puff” ($28), lobster Thermidor and beef tenderloin for two ($74), and Hearts Desire raspberry chocolate mousse ($18), from 3 to 10 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: One Steakhouse is serving a petite shellfish platter with two jumbo shrimp, two East Coast oysters and two West Coast oysters, plus two flutes of prosecco, for $44, from 5 to 10 p.m.

White Whale, 111 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is serving a three-drink cocktail tasting (plus complimentary splash of bubbles), with the tasting led by White Whale bartenders in the Captain’s Quarters space, for $60 (includes $25 reservation deposit), from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 14 and 15. The bar is also serving five specialty cocktails — French Kiss 75, Love Potion #6, Hot Date, Shot Through the Heart, Eskimo Kisses — from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 14 and 15.

On the Strip

Caesars Palace: Stanton Social Italian is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with three choices for starter (including chef’s grandma’s meatballs), five choices for entrée (including wild salmon), and two choices for dessert (including panna cotta), plus choice of white or red wine with dinner, for $95, from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.

The Cosmopolitan: Amaya Modern Mexican is serving specials consisting of a porterhouse with choice of sides ($150), churro strawberry cheesecake with dulce de leche ($19), Mint to Be Made cocktail (vodka, kiwi syrup, dry vermouth, lime, agave, mint) for $19, an Old Fashioned Love (brown butter bourbon, golden raisin simple syrup, pecan bitters) for $21, and a No Strings Attached (jalapeño-infused blanco tequila, raspberry, Chambord, ginger, lemon, Fee Brothers foam) for $22, from 4 to 11 p.m. STK Steakhouse is serving specials consisting of chocolate-covered strawberry cocktail ($24), Kaluga caviar kisses ($29), half lobster tail and filet mignon surf and turf ($94), colossal lobster tail with mac and cheese ($149), and chocolate lava marshmallow cake ($29), from 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday from Feb. 9 to 16. Zuma is serving a special omakase menu plus a special strawberry matcha ice cream sandwich, for $148, from 5 to 10:30 p.m.

The Cromwell: Giada is serving a three-course prix fixe menu of lemon spaghetti, lobster and filet surf and turf, and Dreaming of Chocolate dessert for two, for $125, from 4 to 10 p.m.

Fashion Show: Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse is serving its rodizio experience with 18 unlimited selections from the grill, a salad bar with more than 45 items, and signature sides, for $77, from noon to 10 p.m.

Flamingo: Pinky’s by Vanderpump is serving specials consisting of a Pinky’s Valentine’s toast featuring two glasses of Vanderpump brut sparkling wine with chocolate-dipped strawberries ($54.95), a Pumped for Love cocktail (vodka, espresso, kahlua, chocolate bitters, cookie bridge, vanilla crème macaron) for $25.95, and caviar crowns crisp rice topped with crème fraîche and caviar ($49.95), from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 13 and 14 and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 15.

Fontainebleau: Kyu is serving a four-course prix fixe menu consisting of lobster salad, KFC bao, wood-fire tasting (brisket, short rib, tri tip), and a golden bao with foie gras, chocolate and sesame, plus a glass of Rumor Rosé, for $125, from 5 to 11 p.m.

Forum Shops at Caesars: Water Grill is serving a four-course prix fixe menu with four choices for first course (including chilled wild jumbo shrimp), four choices for second course (including clam chowder), six choices for entrée (including New Zealand king salmon), and three choices for dessert (including chocolate espresso ganache cake), for $150, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14.

Four Seasons: Bourbon Steak is serving a four-course prix fixe menu (plus two sides for the table) with four choices for first course (including chef Michael Mina’s tuna tartare), tuxedo diver scallop for second course, five choices for third course (including herb-crusted rack of lamb), and three choices for dessert (including dark chocolate silk crunch pie), for $150, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Harrah’s: Ramsay’s Kitchen is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with three choices for starter (including jumbo lump crab cake), three choices for entrée (including beef Wellington with baby root vegetables) plus a choice of side, and two choices for dessert (including sticky toffee pudding), for $99.95, from 4 to 10 p.m.

The Linq: Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar is serving specials consisting of shrimp and crab empanada ($15.95), al pastor half chicken ($38.95), baked lobster tail and 12-ounce New York strip steak surf and turf ($48.95), and raspberry swirl cheesecake ($14.95), from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mandalay Bay: Flanker Kitchen + Bar is serving specials consisting of Caprese salad ($18), 8-ounce filet mignon ($55), and chocolate raspberry trifle ($14), from 9 a.m. to midnight.

MGM Grand: Crush American Grill is serving Chateaubriand for two with charred broccolini and creamed corn, for $150, with a Kiss & Tell cocktail (gin, prosecco, lemongrass, star anise, guava, lemon juice) an additional $21 each, from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House is serving specials — Creole fried oysters ($14), Maine lobster tail and Creekstone Farms flat iron surf and turf ($78), strawberry mille-feuille ($12) — from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13 to 15.

Miracle Mile Shops: Cabo Wabo Cantina is serving a 10-ounce New York steak with tequila-lime jumbo shrimp ($42.99) and a shareable pour of any margarita in a take-home glass ($28.75), from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Paris: Eiffel Tower Restaurant is serving a four-course prix fixe menu consisting of crab salad, three choices for second course (including Casco Bay sea scallops), three choices for main course (including prime filet mignon with bone marrow bread pudding), and dessert, for $175, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Planet Hollywood: Caramella is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with two choices for starter (including beef tartare), lobster tail and filet mignon medallions surf and turf, and chocolate mousse, for $99, from 4 to 10 p.m.

Resorts World: Aqua Bar & Lounge is serving a four-course prix fixe menu (plus caviar egg amuse-bouche) with two choices for first course (including oishii shrimp), three choices for second course (including lobster manicotti), two choices for third course (including sockeye salmon with sea urchin), and strawberry cake with fresh strawberries, for $150, from 4 to 10 p.m. Carversteak is serving specials consisting of beet salad with burrata ($22), bone marrow for two ($32), foie gras with spice cake ($34), Dover sole meunière ($75), 10-ounce Creekstone Farms ribeye filet ($95), bone-in New York strip steak Oscar ($110), and petits gâteaux and confection board for two ($28), from 5 to 11 p.m. Crossroads Kitchen is serving a five-course prix fixe menu consisting of Italian wedding soup, stuffed artichokes, choice of Caesar salad or citrus and baby beet, choice of spinach and feta ravioli or lion’s mane steak, and choice of sorbet or chocolate mousse, for $95, from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Strat: McCall’s Grill is serving a three-course prix fixe menu (shrimp and lobster étouffée, 14-ounce New York steak or branzino crab imperial, pistachio chiffon cake), for $74, from 4 to 11 p.m. Top of the World Steakhouse is serving three specials — roasted beet salad with whipped goat cheese ($21); fettuccine with lobster, shrimp and scallops ($59); raspberry chocolate lava cake with cheesecake ice cream ($18) — from 4 to 11 p.m.

The Venetian: Boa Steakhouse is serving a four-course prix fixe menu with five choices for first course (including yellowtail crudo), three choices for second course (including sweet corn agnolotti), five choices for third course (including Creekstone Farms petite filet), and dark chocolate mousse, for $145, from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Feb. 13 to 15. Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar is serving Love You to Pieces featuring two flutes of Champagne Lanson Brut and a pink chocolate heart cracked open to reveal sweet treats, for $55, from 2 p.m. to midnight. Mercato della Pescheria is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with complimentary prosecco, two choices for appetizer (including lobster bruschetta), three choices for second course (including roasted salmon with creamy corn sauce and roasted vegetables), and two choices for dessert (including chocolate mousse), for $180 for two, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Wynn Las Vegas: La Cave Food & Wine Hideaway is serving a four-course prix fixe menu consisting of kale and quinoa winter salad, Alaskan salmon in ginger broth, wagyu New York sirloin and dessert, for $99, with wine pairings $77 additional, from 4 to 10 p.m.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.