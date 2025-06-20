Zaxbys opens its 2nd Las Vegas Valley restaurant

A party on July 8 to celebrate the opening features free Zaxbys for six months to the first 100 people in line.

Zaxbys, the chain slinging Famous Chicken Fingerz, Zax Sauce and Zalads, is launching its second location in the Las Vegas Valley, following the debut of its inaugural shop in April on Blue Diamond Road.

The new Zaxbys opens for dine-in and drive-thru service on June 23 at 2210 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, continuing the expansion of the chain outside the Southeast. Royce Chow and Jie Zhou, owner-operators of the Blue Diamond restaurant, also own and operate the new spot.

“We are excited to create 50-plus job opportunities that will help grow North Las Vegas,” said Chow, CEO of Zax Nevada LLC. “We look forward to serving our community with Southern comfort food and Southern hospitality.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8, Zaxbys is celebrating its grand opening with giveaways and prizes. The first 100 people in line receive free Zaxbys for six months in the form of a comp card for weekly items like a Big Zax Snak Meal, Zaxbys Signature Sandwich and five Chicken Fingerz. Zaxbys is donating 10 percent of grand opening proceeds to Opportunity Village, a local nonprofit that assists people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The new store encompasses 2,600 square feet and seats 30 inside. The modern farmhouse design features Zaxbys signature colors, logo, sauce medallions and sauce-inspired art. Customers may order ahead for curbside pickup at zaxbys.com and through the Zaxbys app.

The chain, founded in 1990, has more than 950 locations in 17 states. Zaxbys is headquartered in Atlanta.

