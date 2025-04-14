First Zaxbys location opens in Las Vegas
Zaxbys opens 1st-ever Las Vegas location

April 14, 2025 - 9:58 am
 
Updated April 14, 2025 - 6:24 pm

Chicken finger favorite Zaxbys has debuted its first-ever location in the Las Vegas Valley.

Located at 5290 Blue Diamond Road, Zaxbys opened for dine-in and drive-thru service on Monday.

The restaurant’s Las Vegas debut comes as Zaxbys continues to expand outside of the Southeast, the company said in a news release.

“We are excited to bring the first Zaxbys location to Las Vegas!” said Royce Chow, CEO of Zax Nevada LLC. “We strive to deliver delicious Southern comfort food, great hospitality experiences, and build an organization in the community that creates opportunities for people to live their highest potential.

The Blue Diamond location is expected to provide up to 50 new jobs in the Las Vegas area, according to Zaxbys.

The restaurant is working to open additional Zaxbys locations in Las Vegas this year.

