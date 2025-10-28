Superstar singer launches holiday bar on the Las Vegas Strip

On her 1994 album, “Merry Christmas,” Mariah Carey sings “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” a sentiment you’re reminded of — frequently — at Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar.

On her 1994 album, “Merry Christmas,” Mariah Carey sings “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” a sentiment you’re reminded of — frequently — at Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar, which pops up for the first time in Las Vegas beginning Nov. 28. At the bar, which takes over On the Record speakeasy at Park MGM, “All I Want for Christmas” plays every 30 minutes. Yes.

The bar runs through the holidays, celebrates the singer’s 10-show residency that starts Nov. 28 at the property, and is presented in partnership with Bucket Listers, a platform for booking experiences in major cities. Besides its Vegas debut, the pop-up is debuting this year in Los Angeles and Miami, and is returning to New York City.

Besides an “All I Want” wall of sound, the bar features wall-to-wall Mariah: a Queen of Christmas homage, backdrops recreating albums, a Letters to Mariah Carey Station, an award wall, Mariah Carey merchandise, Santa’s Sleigh photography opportunities and more.

Signature dishes and cocktails, including pours made with Carey’s Black Irish cream liqueur, will also be offered. Visit bucketlisters.com to join the waitlist to purchase tickets.

