Mariah Carey announces holiday show on Las Vegas Strip

Mariah Carey, the “Queen of Christmas,” is set for a series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip later this year to kick off the holiday season.

According to a news release from Live Nation, Mariah Carey, the undisputed Queen of Christmas and best-selling female artist of all time with over 200 million records sold, is bringing her holiday spectacular to Las Vegas.

The show, dubbed “Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas,” is set for 10 performances at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Live Nation says the shows, which will run Nov. 28 through Dec. 13, will “transform the Strip into a winter wonderland filled with holiday hits, sparkle and Carey’s legendary vocals.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas.

The performances going on sale are:

November 2025: 28, 29

December 2025: 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13

All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., Live Nation said.