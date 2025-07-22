Popular ice cream shop to open its 5th location in the Las Vegas Valley

The Vegas-born creamery is known for using hormone- and antibiotic-free milk in its seasonal and signature flavors.

The Las Vegas Valley is getting Sorrier — again.

Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery, the Vegas-born ice cream purveyor named after an apology that really isn’t one, has submitted an application for commercial remodeling approval at 2390 E. Serene Ave., just west of the Henderson border and south of the 215 Beltway. Clark County building records list the project value at $150,000.

Serene Avenue marks the fifth location in the valley for the ice cream shop that has developed an enthusiastic following for its use of hormone-free and antibiotic-free milk to make its seasonal and signature flavors.

Seasonal and classic flavors

The original Sorry, Not Sorry opened in March 2022 on West Flamingo Road. A second shop launched inside We All Scream on East Fremont Street in downtown in September 2023. The scoops debuted on Bicentennial Parkway in Henderson in December 2023 and on North Durango Drive in May 2024. A store in Southern California also debuted in 2024.

Sorry, Not Sorry was founded by Drew Belcher, Kevin Whelan and Timothy Dang. Four flavors rotate seasonally. This summer they are blueberry maple pancake, coconut fudge crunch, pineapple upside down cake and salted peanut butter brownie batter.

Sixteen other flavors make up the classic roster, including campfire s’mores and cookie butter swirl, plus the blackberry Basque cake flavor exclusive to the downtown shop.

From scoops to smashes

In October 2024, Drew Belcher and Kevin Whelan joined their business partner, Damian Ocampo, to open With Love, Always, a smash burger restaurant, on North Durango Drive in Centennial Hills.

“It’s our love letter to Las Vegas,” Belcher said of the restaurant at the time.

A second With Love is planned to launch by the end of the year in The Bend development in the southwest.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has requested comment from Belcher on the East Serene Avenue shop.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.