One of the world’s top Indian restaurants sets an opening date on the Strip

The Las Vegas Strip restaurant is an outpost of the London original with two Michelin stars.

Gymkhana Las Vegas, the Strip outpost of the Indian original from London with two Michelin stars, has set an opening date. The restaurant, one of the most anticipated launches of 2025 in Vegas, not least because it brings Indian fine dining to the Strip (at last), will debut Dec. 3 at Aria, in the former Julian Serrano Tapas space.

Reservations for Gymkhana open Tuesday at Aria.com or from the Aria concierge at 702-590-9520, according to an announcement on the opening. Neon reported first on the arrival of Gymkhana, widely acknowledged as one of the finest Indian restaurants in the world, before it had been publicly revealed and provided a first look inside the restaurant.

Biryanis, tandoor dishes and more

The menu in Vegas, drawing on the breadth of Indian cooking, broadly will offer chaat-style sharing plates, regional curries, fragrant biryanis and tandoor-grilled specials.

Among the dishes to look for: naan filled with spiced wagyu and cucumber cumin yogurt, Amritsari shrimp and scallops with red chilis and dill raita, Kashmiri-style lamb shank braised with fennel and ginger, venison biryani with pomegranate and mint raita, and tandoori masala lamb chops abetted by chilis, ginger, fenugreek, garam masala and walnut chutney.

There also will be only-in-Vegas items that have not yet been announced. Cocktails will showcase Indian ingredients and references, as well as present modern takes on the classics.

Inspired by private social clubs

Gymkhana belongs the portfolio of JKS Restaurants, founded by siblings Jyotin, Karam and Sunaina Sethi. Across its portfolio, the group has been awarded six Michelin stars and six Michelin Bib Gourmands, a recommendation for restaurants with exceptionally good food at moderate prices.

Gymkhana takes its name from the term for elite private social clubs in India where members gather, eat, drink and play sports. The origins of the gymkhana date to India under the British Raj.

The new restaurant is located off the Aria lobby, adjacent to Catch, with seating at the bar, in the lounge and in the main dining room. For large groups and private dining, contact the concierge. Hours are 5 to 10:30 p.m. nightly. Visit aria.com.

