Mysteriously named restaurant to replace famed tapas spot on the Las Vegas Strip

A restaurant called Gymkhana (or code named Gymkhana) is replacing the now-closed Julian Serrano Tapas at Aria on the Las Vegas Strip, according to materials viewed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. A fall 2025 completion date is planned, also according to the materials.

Clark County building permit records indicate a $4 million restaurant project at Aria with the same contractor and the same property space number as the materials viewed by the RJ.

It is unclear if Gymkhana refers to the Gymkhana in London, an Indian restaurant with two Michelin stars and one of its two floors inspired by residential mansions in Kolkata and Pondicherry. The RJ is awaiting comment from the London restaurant on a potential Vegas outpost.

It is also possible Gymkhana is a code name for the new restaurant; gaming properties sometimes use code names for projects until they are ready to release the actual names.

Legendary chef Julian Serrano closed his tapas spot in February after more than 15 years. That closing followed the shuttering in August 2024 of his beloved Picasso at Bellagio after more than 25 years.

A representative for MGM Resorts International did not respond to a request for comment.

