Hawaiian diner chain Zippy’s opening 2 more Las Vegas Valley locations

Zippy’s leans into the Ninth Island with its only stores outside of Hawaii and another pair of Las Vegas Valley shops set to arrive early next year.

Zippy’s is really leaning into the Ninth Island.

Las Vegas earned this affectionate nickname because of all the Hawaiians or people with Hawaiian connections who live here. Vegas waited almost five years for the debut of Zippy’s — almost five years for Korean fried chicken and chili mixed plate and tangles of saimin — before the beloved Hawaiian diner arrived in October 2023, the first store on the mainland.

Two more locations followed: a South Hualapai Way shop that opened in March and one on South Eastern Avenue in Henderson that launched in September. Now, two more restaurants are on the way, with planned debuts in early 2026. Kalua pig plate lunches are coming to 10810 W. Charleston Blvd. in Summerlin and 5485 Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas.

“We cannot wait to welcome our guests on the north side of Las Vegas and invite them to try a taste of Hawaii comfort food,” said Belma Soliven, regional operations director for Zippy’s.

Hiring events for the new restaurants will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16 at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave., for cooks and utility positions, servers, hosts, bussers, cashiers, general managers and assistant managers.

A spokesperson for Zippy’s said the company hoped to open more restaurants in Vegas if the right locations could be found that made financial sense.

Brothers Francis and Charles Higa founded Zippy’s in 1966 in downtown Honolulu. Today, Zippy’s has more than two dozen locations across Hawaii and Vegas, with each shop combining a retail bakery, fast-casual takeout and a full-service dining room. Visit zippys.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.