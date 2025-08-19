Popular Hawaiian diner adding 3rd Las Vegas Valley location

The new location is hiring store managers and assistant managers, servers, expediters, hosts, bussers, cashiers, cooks and utility positions.

And Henderson makes three.

Zippy’s, the popular Hawaiian diner sending out Korean fried chicken and kalua pig plates and snarls of saimin studded with essential Spam, is opening its third Las Vegas Valley location, the company announced Tuesday. The restaurant is planned to debut at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at 9570 S. Eastern Ave., south of East Serene Avenue, in Henderson.

To celebrate the launch, Zippy’s will offer its Korean fried chicken plate for $9.99 (regularly $15.45) at all Zippy’s in Las Vegas and Hawaii from Sept. 8 through 21. The crisp fried chicken is drizzled with a sweet, salty, garlicky sauce that slips into its crags and crevasses; mac salad and two scoops of rice join in the usual manner.

Launch history

The first Zippy’s in Vegas (and on the mainland) launched in October 2023 on Badura Avenue in the southwest to hula dancers, a blessing by a Hawaiian priest and a line of 200 people that began forming well before dawn. Fans had waited nearly five years for Zippy’s to arrive in Vegas.

In March, a second Zippy’s opened at 4590 S. Hualapai Way, also in the southwest, with appearances by Zippy’s executives, Hawaiian and Paiute cultural performances, and a spread of Spam musubi, fried noodles, chili over rice, malasadas, coconut cake and more for friends of the house.

Retail, takeout, dining

The new location is hiring store managers and assistant managers, servers, expediters, hosts, bussers, cashiers, cooks and utility positions. Visit zippys.com/careers for more information.

The latest Zippy’s occupies a space that previously housed restaurants such as East Ocean Dim Sum, Asia Palace and Spaghetto Italian Kitchen.

Brothers Francis and Charles Higa founded Zippy’s almost 60 years ago in downtown Honolulu. Including the new restaurant, Zippy’s has 25 locations across Hawaii and Vegas, with each shop combining a retail bakery, fast-casual takeout and a full-service dining room. Visit zippys.com.

