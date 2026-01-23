Downtown Las Vegas chef wins Season 24 of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

A downtown Las Vegas chef and CCSD graduate has claimed the top prize on the latest season of Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Ellie Parker, executive chef at Main St. Provisions, beat out Floridian Jada Vidal in Thursday night’s finale on Fox.

In Season 24, dubbed “Battle of the States,” Parker represented Nevada in famed chef, restaurateur and host Gordon Ramsay’s quest for America’s next great chef.

With the victory, the 26-year-old earned a cash prize of $250,000 and a job as head chef of Hell’s Kitchen at Foxwoods casino in Ledyard, Connecticut. Also this week, Parker was named a semifinalist in the James Beard Awards’ Emerging Chef category.

“Cooking has always been my passion, but now I get the chance to showcase my skills on a national stage. Representing Las Vegas, Nevada and the incredible team at Main St. Provisions makes this journey even more special,” Parker, who has lived in Las Vegas since age 7, said ahead of Season 24’s premiere.

At 12 years old, she applied to the culinary program at Northwest Career and Technical Academy, beginning her culinary journey at 13. Parker graduated top of her class in 2017 with three degrees: culinary arts, baking and pastry. She continued her education at UNLV while working at several Las Vegas restaurants. Her goal was to become an executive chef by 26, and she accomplished it one year earlier.

Main St. Provisions owner Kim Owens said since Parker joined their team three years ago she’s risen from line cook to executive chef.