Las Vegas scores 14 James Beard Award nominations, its most ever

The semifinalist nominees range from chefs, a longtime Vegas restaurateur and beverage professionals to a stylish bar and one of the top new restaurants of 2025.

In what is the city’s the largest-ever haul of James Beard Award nominations, a host of chefs and other food and beverage professionals, two restaurants and a bar — 14 in all — were named semifinalists Wednesday in the 2026 James Beard Awards. The prestigious food and drink competition is presented annually by the James Beard Foundation.

In 2025, four Las Vegas chefs and a beverage professional were named semifinalists, with three of the five later becoming finalists but ultimately not winning a Beard.

Of note this year is first-time nominee Ellie Parker, who is 26, the executive chef of Main St. Provisions and one of the two final contestants on this season of “Hell’s Kitchen,” which airs its finale Thursday. Parker is nominated in the Emerging Chef category

Six chefs were tapped in the Best Chef: Southwest category, including first-time nominees Oulay Ceesay Fisher of Calabash African Kitchen and Yuri Szarzewski of Partage. Elizabeth Blau of Honey Salt, Buddy V’s and Blau + Associates received a nod in the Outstanding Restaurateur Category.

Among the other semifinalists are Mariena Mercer Boarini, mixology maven for Wynn Resorts, for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service; Ada’s, where Kat Thomas leads the wine program, for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program; and Tamba, in the Best New Restaurant Category. Tamba is also among the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Top 100 Vegas Restaurants for 2025.

Finalists will be announced March 31, with the awards bestowed at a June 15 ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Following is a list of all Vegas semifinalists.

Best Chef: Southwest

Oulay Ceesay Fisher, Calabash African Kitchen

Brian Howard, Sparrow + Wolf

Yuri Szarzewski, Partage

Sarah Thompson, Casa Playa in Encore Las Vegas

Jamie Tran, Black Sheep

James Trees, Bar Boheme

Outstanding Restaurateur

Elizabeth Blau, Blau + Associates (Buddy V’s and Honey Salt)

Emerging Chef

Ellie Parker, Main St. Provisions

Best New Restaurant

Tamba

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Kimberly Mcintosh, Milkfish Bakeshop

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Ada’s

Best New Bar

Nocturno

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

Bank Atcharawan, Jipata

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

Mariena Mercer Boarini, Aft Cocktail Deck in Wynn Las Vegas