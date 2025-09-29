10 restaurants not to miss on the Las Vegas Strip

There’s no shortage of dining options on the Las Vegas Strip. To help you narrow your choices, here’s a look at 10 quintessential spots.

With the Las Vegas Strip home to hundreds of restaurants in a very short radius, deciding where to grab a bite can be quite a challenging task.

While some restaurants have just opened their doors, others have stood the test of time, operating on one of the world’s most famous thoroughfares for decades.

To help you narrow down your dining options, here’s a look at 10 restaurants along the Strip that can’t be missed.

Carbone, Aria

With locations spread throughout the globe — and the option to purchase jars of their iconic sauces in retail stores — Major Food Group’s Carbone is hardly a Las Vegas original. But as the difficulty of securing a table would suggest, it’s still one restaurant you want to keep on your radar for a night out, especially if you’re craving some spicy rigatoni vodka.

You’ll also want to keep an eye out for the group to debut a new concept, Carbone Riveria, near the iconic Fountains of Bellagio this year.

Carver Steak, Resorts World

You know you’re in for a treat when the restaurant prompts you to “choose your weapon” (aka, select a steak knife) after ordering your steak. While the entrées and side dishes are a hit, be sure to save room for dessert, as Carver also boasts an impressive dessert menu, with treats ranging from crème brûlée to a baked Nevada.

Don’s Prime, Fontainebleau

Home to two steakhouses, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas allows you to choose between a nightclub-esque spot (Papi Steak) and a more traditional restaurant (Don’s Prime). While the bumping music at Papi Steak can be fun depending on the occasion, Don’s Prime is a safe bet if you’re looking for classic steakhouse fare in a more traditional atmosphere.

Golden Steer, 308 W. Sahara Ave.

While Golden Steer might technically be more Strip-adjacent, with the eatery having been a staple in the valley for 70 years, this is probably one you should add to your restaurant bucket list.

While many restaurants start elsewhere and ultimately make their way to Las Vegas, Golden Steer recently announced that it would expand for the first time and open a location in New York.

Joe’s Stone Crab, Caesars Palace

If you’re in the mood for seafood, this popular spot on the Strip has been a go-to for over 20 years, and it’s still going strong.

Since opening in October 2004, Joe’s has served more than 5 million guests and more than 1 million pounds of stone crab. Don’t forget the famous key lime pies, of which the restaurant says it has served over 100,000.

Michael’s, South Point

Michael’s may have moved a bit farther down the road, but this Old Vegas-style restaurant once sat in the heart of the Strip.

Longtime fans will remember it was previously at the Barbary Coast. Although it moved to the South Point several years ago, the vintage Vegas feel is still very much present in this beloved restaurant.

The Library Restaurant, NoMad Hotel

This might not be what you picture when you hear “library,” but the interior of this Las Vegas restaurant makes it a must-see. NoMad Library says its menu “celebrates American classics in a grand and continental way by striking a distinct balance between accessibility, theatricality, and luxury.”

Peppermill, 2985 Las Vegas Blvd. South

To make a list of must-visit restaurants on the Strip and leave off the Peppermill would be, to many, considered a crime.

Since the place opened in 1972, locals, tourists — and even mobsters — have flocked to this Las Vegas institution for over 50 years.

Although it’s seen renovations over the years, with its cherry blossom trees, flamingo lamps, rainbow sugar and the Fireside Lounge, this is one spot that never goes out of style.

Sinatra, Wynn Las Vegas

If you have ever wanted to dine like the Rat Pack, this might just be the place for you.

Paying tribute to legendary Las Vegas crooner Frank Sinatra, the restaurant features nods to “Ol’ Blue Eyes” throughout, including menu items like Ossobuco “My Way” and Frank’s Spaghetti & Clams.

Spago, Bellagio

Longtime Las Vegas visitors will remember when Spago opened with the Forum Shops at Caesars in December 1992.

“The 1992 opening is widely credited as a major turning point in Las Vegas’ evolution into a serious food city,” the Review-Journal described previously.

After relocating to Bellagio several years ago, the restaurant continues to serve its famous dishes, including the house-smoked salmon pizza topped with Kaluga sturgeon caviar, alongside one of the best views in the city: the Fountains of Bellagio.