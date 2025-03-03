Legendary Las Vegas steakhouse expanding to New York City

The restaurant will occupy a famed Fifth Avenue space in Manhattan. The space has housed restaurants at least since the 1970s.

It’s about 11 a.m. Monday, East Coast time. Amanda Signorelli, a managing partner in Golden Steer Steakhouse, is standing in the ground-floor restaurant of One Fifth Avenue, among the most famous residential buildings in Manhattan. She’s holding the keys to this space, which has housed restaurants since at least the 1970s.

Signorelli has the keys because the owners of Golden Steer have just signed a lease for the premises. The steakhouse, a Las Vegas staple for almost 70 years, is expanding for the first time — to New York City.

“New York always comes to Vegas. We’re thrilled and honored to reverse that flow,” Signorelli said.

Sister cities

In fact, the longtime connection between the two cities played into the owners’ decision to expand, Signorelli said.

“We strongly believe Las Vegas has had such a renaissance over the past few years. F1. The Super Bowl. Sphere. With Golden Steer so connected to Vegas, we thought it was the right time to expand to a new market, but which market are we going to? We felt that tie to New York. People love going back and forth.”

The numbers backed up the emotional attachment. New York City ranks among Golden Steer’s top three customer cohorts outside of Vegas.

A search for the right space

Beginning in early 2024, the owners scouted locations in Manhattan for about a year, looking at spaces in the West Village, Midtown, NoMad and beyond, about 30 in all. Nothing took at first.

“We wanted to do right by our legacy and our history. It didn’t feel right for the Golden Steer to show up in a big-box white space in Midtown,” Signorelli said.

And then the owners walked into the restaurant at the art deco-ish One Fifth Avenue, just off Washington Square Park.

“We felt all the stories,” Signorelli said. “If the walls could talk. So many people have come in and dined in this space. It has its own stories.” (Now, what Vegas restaurant does that remind you of?)

The most recent tenant, Trattoria One Fifth, closed Feb. 22. The Golden Steer owners signed the lease about a week later.

What’s similar, what’s different

About 80 percent of the Vegas menu, with the same pricing and portion sizes, will make its way east. The other 20 percent of the menu, specific to New York, is still being settled. Sourcing will be different, Signorelli said, with Australian lobster tails popular in the West being swapped for Maine lobster tails in the East, to cite just one example.

“It’s important to think through the provenance of ingredients and finding the right partners on the East Coast,” Signorelli said.

The look of the 6,000-square-foot space will still have a retro feel, but with nods to New York history and the history of One Fifth. Service will be very familiar, if a little quicker for the pace of New York, Signorelli said, and Golden Steer staffers will initially be on rotation to train the New Yorkers in the Golden Steer way of service.

Signorelli said the opening of Golden Steer New York is planned for the start of the fourth quarter of 2025. The cost of the project was not disclosed.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.