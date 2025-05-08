James Gandolfini was so much more than Tony Soprano

At first glance it’s an anonymous, nearly self-canceling face: youngish/oldish, slack and pinched, enlarged and also shrunken by its receding hairline. It’s the face of your local barber or the guy who taught you world geography or the salesman who sold your dad his first Nissan. It takes another glance or two to draw a bead on the eyes, which initially present as wells of melancholy until they’re sparked into merriment or seduction or bemusement or an ice-cold rage that stops your breath because it was the last thing you were expecting.

In the end, there was nothing anonymous about James Gandolfini, though he might have wished there were. He followed in the trail of Paul Muni, Edward G. Robinson and Humphrey Bogart: character actors who were vaulted, against anyone’s expectations, into stardom. That each of them traveled the path of the desperado is no accident: Our culture likes the guys who rough us up a little, and if they don’t look like someone we’d bring home to meet our parents, so much the better because, in our theaters and living rooms, we can go back to their sketchy apartments and still hold them at arm’s length.

But what if the cost of that transaction is paid by the tough guy himself? That is the primary theme of “Gandolfini,” film critic and historian Jason Bailey’s judicious and deeply reported biography, which seeks to reclaim the actor from his greatest role.

Bailey has interviewed hordes of his intimates and colleagues and come away with a unified field theory: Our Jim was a “sweetie-pie,” “a soft-spoken, kindhearted, genuinely modest average Joe,” “a big, lovable, insanely talented man.”

Washington Post