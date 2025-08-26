Here are the headliners for the Las Vegas Book Festival

The 2025 festival at downtown’s Historic Fifth Street School will be led by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The headliners are out for the Las Vegas Book Festival.

The 2025 festival at downtown’s Historic Fifth Street School will be led by Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “Carrie Soto Is Back,” “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” and “Atmosphere,” released in 2025.

The annual festival will also feature former U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan (“My Life in Nevada Politics”), former Nevada Gov. Bob Miller (“Son of a Gambling Man”) and more bestselling authors: Katherine Stewart (“Money, Lies and God”), Tim Alberta (“The Kingdom, The Power and The Glory”), Jasmine Guillory and Julie Murphy (Disney’s “Meant to Be” series).

According to the city of Las Vegas, local historian Geoff Schumacher will host the “Destined to Lead” panel with Bryan and Miller, and local reporter Steve Sebelius will host the “Is Separation of Church and State Over?” panel with Stewart and Alberta.

Headlining authors will have books for sale and hold book signings following panel discussions.

The Las Vegas Book Festival is free and open to all ages from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18.

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.