This long-running Halloween attraction in Las Vegas is taking the year off

Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is “pausing” for 2025, focusing instead on the construction of a new experience in 2026 to replace the classic “Castle Vampyre.”

While Las Vegas is shaping up to become the Halloween destination this year, a long-running experience is taking the year off.

Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is “pausing” for 2025, focusing instead on the construction of a new experience in 2026 to replace the classic “Castle Vampyre.”

The company is known for hosting immersive Halloween experiences in Las Vegas each year since 1976. Its last pause was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After more than three decades of screams, we’re making the difficult decision to take a year off — not to rest, but to evolve,” JT Mollner, co-owner and creative director, said in a statement Wednesday. “We’ve been preparing to replace Castle Vampyre, our most iconic and long-running haunt, and we want to do it right. Our fans deserve nothing less than the full Freakling Bros. experience, and we’re excited to deliver a show that is truly horrifying and spectacular in 2026.”

Mollner has been focused on his film career, having written and directed “Strange Darling” in 2023 to critical acclaim, as well as writing the Stephen King adaptation “The Long Walk,” releasing in September.

The new haunt, the company says, will feature a reimagined layout, new special effects and “chilling” new themes. Details are expected on Halloween.

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.

Read more

Area15's Universal Horror Unleashed reveals new details

Sin City Scares: a guide to Vegas' most haunting attractions

New horror convention coming to Las Vegas this fall