Halloween 2025 in Las Vegas: A guide to parties, attractions and special events

From trick-or-treating to parties, haunted houses to theater productions, the Las Vegas Valley has plenty of fun for all ages this Halloween.

The Las Vegas Valley is planning on celebrating Halloween with a variety of activities throughout October. Events are planned around town, including at Springs Preserve, Tivoli Village, Opportunity Village, the District, Area15, community centers and other venues. This list will be updated.

Haunted Houses

31 Freak Street

The creator of Bonnie Screams offers two haunted houses (“Intruders” and “Twisted Terror”) starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-12, Oct. 16-19 and Oct. 23-31 at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd Suite 240. Tickets are $40, includes entry to both houses. 31screamslv.com

Desert of Screams

This new attraction by Bonnie Screams offers two haunted houses (“Clowns of Carnage” and “Crimson Manor”) at Combat Zone Paintball, 13011 Las Vegas Blvd. South, starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-12, Oct. 16-19 and Oct. 23-31. Tickets are $40, includes entry to both houses. desertofscreams.com

Fear Zone

Features four haunted houses and six scare zones, 7 p.m.-midnight Sept. 26-27, Oct. 3-4, Oct. 9-12, Oct. 16-17, Oct. 23-26 and Oct. 29-31 in the Adventuredome at Circus Circus, tickets start at $79. fearzonevegas.com

Las Vegas Haunts

Featuring Hotel Fear and Asylum in the northwest parking lot at Meadows mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5, Oct. 9-12, Oct. 16-19, Oct. 23-26 and Oct. 29-Nov. 1. Ticket prices vary. A portion of proceeds benefit Paradise Ranch Foundation. lvhaunts.com

Universal Horror Unleashed

Featuring four haunted houses, four immersive areas, themed food and beverages and more, open 2-10 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays at Area15 District, Zone 2: The Terminals, 3051 S. Rancho Drive, tickets start at $69. Not recommended for children younger than 13. universalhorrorunleashed.com

Attractions

HallOVeen at the Magical Forest

The Opportunity Village fundraiser features rides, entertainment, trick-or-treat stations, midway carnival games, mini golf and more, starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-12 and Oct. 17-Nov. 2 at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd, tickets start at $25; ages 3 and younger are free. halloveen.org

Haunted Harvest

Features trick-or-treat stations, crafts, food trucks, the “Boo-tanical” Garden and more, 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23-26 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., $14 for nonmembers ($8 for members), ages 2 and younger are free. springspreserve.org

‘Parade of Mischief’

Downtown Summerlin’s free, family-friendly Halloween parade starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 3-4, Oct. 10-11, Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25 along Park Centre Drive at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. summerlin.com

Other Events

Boo Bash & International Food Festival

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish hosts the family-friendly festival featuring trick-or-treating, drawings, a haunted house, games, live music, bingo and more, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 10 and noon-9 p.m. Oct. 11 at 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, free. seaslv.org

‘The Craft’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody’

The Majestic Repertory Theatre musical comedy will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays (and Sundays in October) through Nov. 15 at 1217 S. Main St., $49.95-$59.95. For audiences 16 and older. majesticrepertory.com

Craig Ranch Pumpkin Patch

Featuring games, activities and a pumpkin patch to pick your pumpkin open noon-9 p.m. on weekends and 5-9:30 p.m. on weekdays at the Multi-Use Field No. 3 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas. cityofnorthlasvegas.com

Fall Harvest

Beginning Saturday through Oct. 31, visit the Gilcrease Orchard to pick pumpkins, drink cider, explore the corn maze and hay maze, enjoy a wagon ride and more, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays and Oct. 31 at 7800 N. Tenaya Way; advance tickets required; $3 for weekdays (plus fees) and $5 for weekends (plus fees). Ages 5 and younger are free. thegilcreaseorchard.org

Halloween at The Village at Lake Las Vegas

Featuring a parade, carnival games, a pumpkin patch, concert and more, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 31. tvllvatthevillage.com

Halloween Movies at The District

Halloween family movies will be shown at 6 p.m. on Saturdays in October on The Green (next to Whole Foods) at The District in Henderson, free. Seating is first come, first served. For a schedule, visit shopthedistrictgvr.com.

Haunted Brunch

For ages 21 and older, the horror-themed brunch features stage acts, themed cocktails, bloody marys and buffet offerings at 10 a.m. Fridays and Sundays, 1 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Composers Room, 953 E. Sahara Ave., tickets start at $54 (bottomless mimosas for an additional $18); $34 for show only. thecomposersroom.com

Monster Mash on Main Street

Featuring a costume contest with prizes, trick-or-treating, Market in the Alley vendors and more, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Street at The District, 2225 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, free. shopthedistrictgvr.com

Nightmare in Vegas

The outdoor horror music festival and convention features panels, vendors, celebrity signings, live music, DJs, interactive displays and more, 2-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday in the Silverton parking lot, 3333 Blue Diamond Road, tickets start at $30; $60 for a 2-day pass. nightmareinvegas.com

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Featuring an interactive sing-along celebrating “The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s” 50th Anniversary, 8-11 p.m. Oct. 30 at The Front Yard at Ellis Island, 4250 Koval Lane. Reservations can be made through OpenTable; $20 F&B minimum per guest. ellisislandcasino.com

Skellington’s Spooktacular

Featuring trunk-or-treating, a showing of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and more, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. tivolivillagelv.com

Track or Treat 2025

Featuring trick-or-treating, costumes, decorated trunks, music and games and more, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix Family Fun Center, 1401 N. Rainbow Blvd., free. lvmgp.com

‘The Wake’

Throughout October, the Beverly Theater’s Halloween film series features 50 movies that showcase the wide range of horror. Highlights include the rare opportunity to see the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” movie on the big screen; the campy “Killer Klowns From Outer Space”; a 100th anniversary screening of Lon Chaney’s “The Phantom of the Opera”; and a 50th anniversary celebration of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Majestic Repertory Theatre. Tickets start at $15. A $99 Slash Pass offers unlimited entry and priority seating for every screening in October. For a schedule, visit thebeverlytheater.com.

Zombie Run 5K and 1-Mile Run

Dress in Halloween clothing for the City of Henderson’s family-friendly 5K run and 1-mile walk 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Wildhorse Golf Club, 2100 Warm Springs Road, Henderson. Registration is $45-$50 for the run and $35-$30 for the walk. cityofhenderson.com; active.com

Parties

Gatsby’s Halloween Party & Costume Contest

Featuring a DJ and a costume contest with $3,000 in cash prizes, starting at 10 p.m. Oct. 31 at Resorts World. gatsbysvegas.com

Halloween Night at Ellis Island Casino

The Front Yard features the Best Group Costume Contest (3+ people) starting at 9:30 p.m., a secret menu for guests in costume and DJ J Nice, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 31. The Deck rooftop bar offers Best Couple and Most Glamourous costume contests 9 p.m.-1 a.m. (contest starts at 11 p.m.). Scary-oke at the Karaoke Lounge 9 p.m.-4 a.m. with a Scariest, Funniest and Best Overall Costume contests (starting at 12:30 a.m.) hosted by Jack Daniel’s and emceed by KJ. The Jack Daniel’s BOO-zy Bar Crawl & Raffle runs 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. with a chance to win a grand prize. For details, visit ellisislandcasino.com.

Last Friday Party: Seven Deadly Sins

Dark Sister’s Halloween bash invites guest to dress as their favorite deadly sin for a costume contest with the winner receiving a $75 bar tab. Party starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1410 S. Main St. darksisterlv.com

Sin City Halloween Party

For ages 21 and older, featuring DJs, theatrical performances and more, 9 p.m.-3 a.m. Nov. 1 in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $95 ($75 for locals). sincityhalloweenball.com

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

Doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 for the Halloween party featuring a performance by Jacquie Roar and costume contests for $1K in cash prizes at 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square. stoneysrockincountry.com