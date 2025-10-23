For the adults, a haunt returns to a favorite downtown Las Vegas bar

There’s a haunted house of sorts in downtown Las Vegas, full of thousands of dollars’ worth of spooky ephemera, secret scares and an unmatched atmosphere.

There’s a haunted house of sorts in downtown Las Vegas, full of tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of spooky ephemera, secret scares and an unmatched atmosphere that could only come from the afterlife.

It’s not for children, but adults can imbibe in the Halloween experience that is The Silver Stamp.

The usually chill, throwback beer bar near Imperial Avenue and Third Street in the Arts District transforms into this haunt every October, this year for the fifth time.

Co-owners Rose Signor and Andrew Smith go big. Really big. Each year, they add one new large animatronic to the mix — this year, it’s Bush Man, a rotten face hidden amid foliage in the background of the center of the bar, only to surprise guests by screaming and shaking.

“We’ve probably spent about $40,000 on props over the years,” Signor said.

Signor and Smith used to close the bar for a day to decorate, but this year they accomplished the task across four all-nighters, working 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is so much horror ephemera across the bar, the couple needed an off-site storage space for it all.

“It’s very clearly our favorite time of year,” Smith said.

They said the collection began with a neighbor in the nearby Huntridge neighborhood who would shut down the street for his haunted house, full of crazy animatronics. It’s where they acquired “Sparky,” a man in an electric chair, hidden behind a wall across from the bar. (Though at the time of writing, Sparky was being repaired.)

“The bar already feels vintage, feels old, and so when we bring in the Halloween decor, it really is an immersive experience,” Signor said. “It’s not like we throw a few cobwebs up and some pumpkins. We really turn this bar from top to bottom into Halloween. Every nook and cranny is covered in Halloween props.”

The skeleton chandelier hanging above a table for drinkers is new, a one-of-a-kind custom piece. The couple spent a total of eight hours just switching out the light bulbs and changing signs to complete the look.

The Silver Stamp is so known for embracing the holiday, “people think it’s all year round,” Signor said. “They’ll come back in March and ask where the Halloween stuff went.”

The Halloween launch comes with merch, of course. T-shirts designed by downtown artist Blaze Brooks nearly sold out in two weeks, with only a few XXXL left.

Recently, the bar launched another treat — a retro hotel keychain, decorated in black and orange for the holiday, by artist Christian Keeth.

For the bar’s sixth Halloween celebration, Smith said they were aiming for a full haunted house in the parking lot behind the bar. Signor added that they want to make their own props, having learned maintenance from their existing stock.

Accompanying the decor is a special bar menu, consisting of eight witchy brews:

Rogue, Pumpkin Patch Ale (ale, $9 for 16-ounce draft); Robinsons, Trooper Fear of the Dark (English stout, $14 for 16.9- ounce bottle); Rogue, Dead n’ Dead (maibock, $12 for 12-ounce draft); Blake’s, Cider Mill Donut (cider, $8 for 12-ounce draft); Left Hand, Pumpkin Spice Latte (pumpkin ale, $10 for 13.65-ounce can); 21st Amendment, Pumpkin Haze (hazy IPA, $9 for 16-ounce draft); Ommegang, All Hallows Treat (imperial stout, $9 for 12-ounce draft); and Mason, Dankenstein’s Monster (unfiltered hazy double IPA, $14 for 16-ounce can).

The decor vanishes into the night the Sunday after Halloween, so be sure to stop by before then.

Visit again in December, when the bar turns into a winter wonderland with cheerful, jolly Christmas and holiday decor.

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.