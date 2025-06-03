Strong storms pound Interstate 15, parts of Clark County

Parts of central and northeast Clark County saw some rain as those areas were under severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings.

Rain in early June? It could happen this week in Las Vegas.

Parts of central and northeast Clark County saw some rain Monday night as those areas were under severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings.

As of 11 p.m., flash flooding closed all lanes of U.S. 93 just north of Interstate 15, according to nvroads.com.

The Regional Flood Control District reported about a half inch of rain fell near Crystal on I-15, about 12 miles north of Valley of Fire State Park.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorms produced heavy rain near Coyote Springs. Nearly one inch of rain fell in 15 minutes at Elbow Canyon, it said.

The NWS said chances of rain will linger in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, with highs in the low 90s.