Man who killed elderly Las Vegas couple dies in prison; had stuffed bodies in unit

Robert D. Dunn was serving 24 years to life in prison for killing an elderly couple and then cashing their Social Security benefits.

A man who killed an elderly Las Vegas couple, put their bodies in a storage unit and then cashed their Social Security checks has died in a Northern Nevada prison, officials announced Wednesday.

Robert D. Dunn, 63, was pronounced dead Feb. 5 at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a press release. The cause of death was not provided, but officials said an autopsy has been requested.

Dunn was sentenced in March to 24 years to life in prison for killing Joaquin and Eleanor Sierra, whose mummified remains were discovered in a Las Vegas storage unit in 2014.

He was accused of killing the couple in 2003, then using their Social Security benefits to pay for the storage unit. Authorities said he wrote more than a 100 checks in the couple’s name long after they were dead, spending upward of $200,000.

Dunn pleaded guilty to counts of murder, robbery and theft in March under the Alford decision, which means he admitted only that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. In exchange, Dunn avoided the death penalty.