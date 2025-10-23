‘WOW – Women Of Wrestling’ films episodes in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
“WOW – Women Of Wrestling” finished filming episodes in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.
Updated October 23, 2025 - 7:48 am
“WOW – Women Of Wrestling” finished filming episodes in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.
Four “Fights At Fremont Experience” shows were taped in downtown Las Vegas, free to anyone who happened to walk by or find tickets online.
Wrestlers began preparing earlier in the day by getting their makeup and hair done, filming promotional content and receiving massages in a green room not far from the wrestling ring itself.
The roster of wrestlers included women from all over the country.
Matches can be streamed on Pluto TV or Paramount+, with new episodes every weekend.