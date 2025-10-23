‘WOW – Women Of Wrestling’ films episodes in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Lil J-Boogie pumps up the crowd in a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, ...
Lil J-Boogie pumps up the crowd in a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Wrestling boots are worn before a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Wrestlers get massages and rest in before participating in a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Katarina Jinx plays with her whip during a portrait session before participating in a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kandi Krush, top, steps on Lil J-Boogie in a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Penelope Pink, left, kicks Island Girl in a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Goldie Collins poses for a portrait before WOW Wrestling matches begin on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ashley Blaze sits at a table in the green room hours before WOW Wrestling matches begin on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Abilene Maverick poses for a selfie backstage before WOW Wrestling matches begin on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Paola Mayfield participates in a WOW Wrestling segment on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Santana Garrett gives commentary to a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Costumes sit in the green room for WOW Wrestling matches on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A wrestler gets her makeup done before participating in a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Katarina Jinx makes promotional content before participating in a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Island Girl, left, slams down Penelope Pink in a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Wrestling fans cheer during a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Goldie Collins records promotional content for a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Versey Picone, left, does makeup for Abilene Maverick for the WOW Wrestling matches on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Lana Star, left, and Penelope Pink take a moment backstage before participating in a WOW Wrestling match on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A WOW Wrestling match plays out on Fremont Street Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
TV

‘WOW – Women Of Wrestling’ films episodes in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2025 - 6:41 am
 
Updated October 23, 2025 - 7:48 am

“WOW – Women Of Wrestling” finished filming episodes in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.

Four “Fights At Fremont Experience” shows were taped in downtown Las Vegas, free to anyone who happened to walk by or find tickets online.

Wrestlers began preparing earlier in the day by getting their makeup and hair done, filming promotional content and receiving massages in a green room not far from the wrestling ring itself.

The roster of wrestlers included women from all over the country.

Matches can be streamed on Pluto TV or Paramount+, with new episodes every weekend.

