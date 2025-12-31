What’s new to streaming this week?

Here’s a look at some of what’s new on streaming services this week.

Girl Taken

The lives of twin sisters are shattered when one of them is abducted from their rural English town by a local teacher in this six-part psychological thriller based on Hollie Overton’s novel “Baby Doll.”

Thursday on Paramount+

His & Hers

An Atlanta news anchor (Tessa Thompson) investigates a murder in her small hometown while a detective (Jon Bernthal) investigates her involvement in this limited series.

Thursday on Netflix

Land of Sin

This Swedish crime drama follows the investigation after a teenager is murdered.

Friday on Netflix

Marcello Hernández: American Boy

The “Saturday Night Live” standout stars in his first Netflix stand-up comedy special.

Wednesday on Netflix

The Traitors

Figure skating commentators and best friends Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski will join Alan Cumming and a gaggle of reality stars in the Scottish Highlands for Season Four.

Thursday on Peacock