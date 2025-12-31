What’s new to streaming this week?
Here’s a look at some of what’s new on streaming services this week:
Girl Taken
The lives of twin sisters are shattered when one of them is abducted from their rural English town by a local teacher in this six-part psychological thriller based on Hollie Overton’s novel “Baby Doll.”
Thursday on Paramount+
His & Hers
An Atlanta news anchor (Tessa Thompson) investigates a murder in her small hometown while a detective (Jon Bernthal) investigates her involvement in this limited series.
Thursday on Netflix
Land of Sin
This Swedish crime drama follows the investigation after a teenager is murdered.
Friday on Netflix
Marcello Hernández: American Boy
The “Saturday Night Live” standout stars in his first Netflix stand-up comedy special.
Wednesday on Netflix
The Traitors
Figure skating commentators and best friends Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski will join Alan Cumming and a gaggle of reality stars in the Scottish Highlands for Season Four.
Thursday on Peacock