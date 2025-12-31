Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper and Tessa Thompson as Anna in "His & Hers." (Netflix)
TV

What’s new to streaming this week?

December 31, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Here’s a look at some of what’s new on streaming services this week:

Girl Taken

The lives of twin sisters are shattered when one of them is abducted from their rural English town by a local teacher in this six-part psychological thriller based on Hollie Overton’s novel “Baby Doll.”

Thursday on Paramount+

His & Hers

An Atlanta news anchor (Tessa Thompson) investigates a murder in her small hometown while a detective (Jon Bernthal) investigates her involvement in this limited series.

Thursday on Netflix

Land of Sin

This Swedish crime drama follows the investigation after a teenager is murdered.

Friday on Netflix

Marcello Hernández: American Boy

The “Saturday Night Live” standout stars in his first Netflix stand-up comedy special.

Wednesday on Netflix

The Traitors

Figure skating commentators and best friends Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski will join Alan Cumming and a gaggle of reality stars in the Scottish Highlands for Season Four.

Thursday on Peacock

