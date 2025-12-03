What’s new to streaming this week?

In a new Western series set in the 1850s, Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey star as widowed women who head two households locked in a bitter land battle.

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

The Abandons

Thursday on Netflix

Jay Kelly

George Clooney plays a dashing movie star with new nagging midlife regrets in Noah Baumbach’s comic drama about fame and family.

Friday on Netflix

The New Yorker at 100

Oscar-winning director Marshall Curry had unprecedented access to the New Yorker newsroom for this documentary, offering a rare look at what it took to publish a century of intrepid journalism, generation-defining fiction, and unforgettable cartoons.

Friday on Netflix

Spartacus: House of Ashur

Nick E. Tarabay reprises his role as Ashur in this new series exploring what might have happened if the character had survived the events of “Spartacus: Vengeance” rather than being killed.

Friday on Starz