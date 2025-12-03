What’s new to streaming this week?
Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week:
The Abandons
In this new Western series set in the 1850s, Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey star as widowed women who head two households locked in a bitter land battle.
Thursday on Netflix
Jay Kelly
George Clooney plays a dashing movie star with new nagging midlife regrets in Noah Baumbach’s comic drama about fame and family.
Friday on Netflix
The New Yorker at 100
Oscar-winning director Marshall Curry had unprecedented access to the New Yorker newsroom for this documentary, offering a rare look at what it took to publish a century of intrepid journalism, generation-defining fiction, and unforgettable cartoons.
Friday on Netflix
Spartacus: House of Ashur
Nick E. Tarabay reprises his role as Ashur in this new series exploring what might have happened if the character had survived the events of “Spartacus: Vengeance” rather than being killed.
Friday on Starz