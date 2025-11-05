What’s new on streaming this week?

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week.

Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro’s film, starring Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as his monster, uses all the trappings of handmade movie craft to give Mary Shelley’s classic an epic sweep.

Friday on Netflix

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

The third and final film bids goodbye to the Crawleys 15 years after Julian Fellowes debuted his upstairs-downstairs drama. The cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Paul Giamatti.

Friday on Peacock

The Beast in Me

Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys star in this new miniseries about a famous author who is pulled into a twisted mind game with her rich, powerful neighbor — who might be a murderer.

Nov. 13 on Netflix

Orphan Black: Echoes

After encountering a girl who looks just like her, a woman (Krysten Ritter) with no memory of the past sets out to uncover the truth about who they are in this “Orphan Black” spinoff.

Nov. 13 on Netflix