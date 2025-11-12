What’s coming to streaming this week?

“Eddington” lands, a doc about two poets and a Billy Bob Thornton-led series hits season two.

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week.

Note: Some of these trailers may not be suitable for all audiences.

Nouvelle Vague

Guillaume Marbeck, Zoey Deutch and Aubry Dullin star in Richard Linklater’s love letter to the French new wave and the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless.”

Friday on Netflix

Eddington

Ari Aster’s latest nightmare is set in a fictional New Mexico small town during the coronavirus pandemic, which becomes a kind of microcosm for our polarized society at large with Joaquin Phoenix as the sheriff and Pedro Pascal as its mayor.

Friday on HBO Max

Come See Me in the Good Light

An incurable cancer diagnoses might not be the most obvious starting place for a funny and affirming film, but that is the magic of Ryan White’s documentary about two poets, Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley, facing a difficult reality together.

Friday on Apple TV

Landman

Billy Bob Thornton has struck oil in the second season of this Taylor Sheridan-created series set in the world of Big Oil in modern-day Texas. Sam Elliott and Andy Garcia have joined the cast and Demi Moore also returns.

Sunday on Paramount+