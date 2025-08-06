What to stream this week

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Platonic

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne’s codependent buddies, Will and Sylvia, are back for a second season. As we meet them again, Will is engaged to his boss — who doesn’t like Sylvia. And Sylvia is planning their wedding. Wednesday on Apple TV+

The Monkey

In filmmaker Osgood Perkins’ follow-up to his 2024 horror hit “Longlegs,” Theo James portrays twin brothers whose lives turn to chaos when a demonic toy monkey causes deaths around them. Thursday on Hulu

Freaky Tales

If you haven’t had enough Pedro Pascal this year, he’s a key part of this anthology action comedy from Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck that follows four interconnected stories in the late ’80s in Oakland, California. Friday on HBO Max

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

This “Outlander” prequel follows the parents of Claire and Jamie as their romance unfolds in 19th century Scotland and World War I-era England. Friday on Starz

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy

The comic unleashes his thoughts on tiny mustaches, straight-guy struggles and why acting doesn’t count as a real job. Tuesday on Netflix