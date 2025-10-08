What to stream: Docs, thriller, drama hits the small screen this week

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week.

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

John Candy: I Like Me

This documentary, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, is a kind of eulogy and tribute to the star of “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Uncle Buck” and “Stripes.” The film includes many famous faces, from Bill Murray to Mel Brooks.

Friday on Amazon

The Woman in Cabin 10

Keira Knightley stars as a journalist aboard a luxury yacht for an assignment. In the middle of the night, she sees a woman go overboard, but the ship has no record of her, and no one believes her. Simon Stone (“The Dig”) directs this thriller, based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel.

Friday on Netflix

Victoria Beckham

David Beckham’s 2023 Netflix docuseries was both an Emmy Award winner and internet fodder thanks to a scene in which he repeatedly tells his wife, Victoria, to “be honest” about her family’s economic status. It’s only fitting that the filmmakers turned their sights on her next with this three-part docuseries about the pop star-turned-fashion designer.

Thursday on Netflix

Matlock

On the subject of Emmys, Kathy Bates didn’t win this year for best actress in a drama series as predicted for her work on “Matlock.” (The award instead went to Britt Lower for “Severance.”) You can still watch the performance that got Bates nominated, though, when the show begins streaming its second season.

Friday on Paramount+