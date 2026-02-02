Stallone bringing Benny Binion’s life to TV

“Yellowstone” alum Cole Hauser is set to portray the Las Vegas legend, who opened Binion’s Horseshoe in 1951.

The Benny Binion story is coming to TV.

Sylvester Stallone, “Yellowstone” alum Cole Hauser and MGM Television are partnering on the project about the Las Vegas legend, according to a Deadline report.

The series will be based on Doug J. Swanson’s book “Blood Aces: The Wild Ride of Benny Binion, the Texas Gangster Who Created Vegas Poker.”

“Benny Binion is one of the great Western American characters and success stories of the 20th century, loaded with ambition, vision, balls and, like all controversial characters, many flaws,” Hauser said in a statement to Deadline. “His legacy is undeniable. How he built it is an incredible story which we can’t wait to tell.”

Hauser will portray Binion, while Stallone and his Balboa Productions will be among the show’s producers.

In 1951, Binion opened Binion’s Horseshoe, which quickly became a favorite of high rollers thanks to its lofty limits. Under his guidance, the World Series of Poker was born there in 1970.

Along with Michael Gaughan, Binion is widely credited with bringing the National Finals Rodeo to Las Vegas in 1985.

Binion died in 1989. A statue of him on horseback stands inside Gaughan’s South Point.