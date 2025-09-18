See who’s playing Siegfried, Roy and Steve Wynn for Apple TV+

“Wild Things” sounds like it just might live up to its name.

The upcoming Apple TV+ series, based on the podcast “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,” will star Jude Law as Siegfried Fischbacher and Andrew Garfield as Roy Horn.

According to industry outlets Variety and Deadline, Justin Theroux (“Running Point,” “The Leftovers”) has joined the cast as Steve Wynn, who made the duo the headline act at his megaresort The Mirage.

The eight-episode series will be written and executive produced by John Hoffman, co-creator and showrunner of “Only Murders in the Building.” Matt Shakman (“The Fantastic Four: First Steps”) will direct the pilot.

According to Apple, the series will follow the “wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showmen-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination. The duo push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show.”