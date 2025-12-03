Scorsese, ‘Ocean’s 13’ writers team for Netflix Las Vegas project

The as-yet-untitled series is set in the casino business, “which is a modernized but still dangerous version of the legendary city.”

Martin Scorsese has his sights set on Las Vegas, 30 years after the release of “Casino.”

He’ll executive produce an as-yet-untitled eight-episode drama for Netflix that’s set in Las Vegas casinos. The series comes from “Billions” co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, whose writing credits also include “Ocean’s Thirteen” and the poker movies “Rounders” and “Runner Runner.”

“The hourlong drama is set in the high-stakes, sharp-elbowed present-day Las Vegas casino business, which is a modernized but still dangerous version of the legendary city,” according to a Netflix release. “At the center of which stands Robert “Bobby Red” Redman, president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground.”

No casting decisions have been announced.