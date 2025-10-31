Ring in Halloween with a frightful amount of spooky programming

It’s that supernatural time of year when witches dust off their brooms, bats desert their belfries and things go bump in the night.

It’s that supernatural time of year when witches dust off their brooms, bats desert their belfries and things go bump in the night.

For bloodcurdling entertainment, there are screamers all over the streamers as well as cable, networks and the big screens. AMC and AMC+ are underway with “FearFest,” hosted by musician and terror fan Janelle Monae. The specials include 650 hours of the scariest screenplays ever written in blood, including new episodes of the popular “Walking Dead” series “Daryl Dixon.”

And Anne Rice is once again conjuring chills with the streaming series “Talamasca: the Secret Order,” in which a covert organization monitors and allegedly protects individuals from the supernatural world.

The two networks are offering marathons of all the “Halloween” movies you can stomach.

Almost everybody will be streaming the 45th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.” You can catch it on Apple TV+, HBO Max and AMC+. Based on a Stephen King story, “The Shining” stars Jack Nicholson as a writer suffering writer’s block. He’s famous for the spine-tingling scene in which he crashes through the door screaming, “Heeere’s Johnny!” That scene was improvised by Nicholson.

Kubrick, who was British, didn’t catch on that it was based on the intro to the “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and almost cut it. Good thing he didn’t.

Viewers will find the intrepid Simpsons streaming on Hulu with “Treehouse of Horror XXXVI.” There are several plots for this special, but suffice it to say that Homer is rejected by a “fat eating” glacier because, let’s face it, he’s jut tooooo fat.

And Disney+ is displaying 36 of the memorable “Treehouse of Horrors” episodes, along with a few scary surprises.

Disney+ scares the kiddies with evergreens such as “Scream,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Tim Burton’s the Nightmare Before Christmas.” And Hulu is streaming a reboot of the dreaded movie “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle,’’ a psychological thriller about a soccer mom who hires a new nanny who may not be what she seems.

Can’t enough of horror master King for Halloween? HBO Max is streaming “It: Welcome to Derry,” a new series based on King’s “It” novel and expanded into an eight-parter.

When a young couple and their son move to a new town in Maine (where else?), very “unfortunate” things begin to happen mysteriously. The streamer also features a gaggle of classic horror films such as “The Exorcist” and “Gremlins.”

Turner Classic Movies holds its annual horror flick marathon (all Pacific times). Friday at 2:15 p.m. “Dracula” alights, “The Mummy” is disinterred at 3:45 p.m., the original and best “Frankenstein” comes alive at 5:15 p.m., and “The Bride of Frankenstein,” makes her vow at 6:30 p.m.

Then TCM goes for the gusto with the unforgettable film “In Cold Blood,” based on Truman Capote’s precedent-setting book. The movie earned four Academy Award nominations for its direction, adaptation, score and cinematography.

Netflix introduces the true-life drama “Monster: the Ed Gein Story,” which portrays the real crimes of Ed Gein (played by Charlie Hunnam). He was the serial killer who inspired fictional monsters such as Norman Bates, Leatherface and Buffalo Bill. Laurie Metcalf plays his nightmarish mother.

For the kiddies, Netflix is featuring “The Twits,” a lively animated feature based on Roald Dahl’s book. Seemingly kin to the Brothers Grimm, Dahl’s stories always harbor a dark side. “The Twits” is about a couple who hate everything — mostly each other and the community that tries to stand up to them and their dismal amusement park.