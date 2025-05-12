Ready for BravoCon’s gossipy return to Las Vegas? Here’s how to get tickets

BravoCon, the three-day celebration of all things Bravo, returns to Caesars Forum in Las Vegas this fall and promises “even more legendary Bravolebrity interactions.”

BravoCon is returning to Las Vegas, and it’s bringing more than 150 Bravolebrities to town for all you Bravoholics.

The three-day celebration of all things Bravo arrived in Las Vegas in 2023 like a fabulous, Botoxed and Ozempiced two-time divorcee with plenty of tea to spill.

After taking last year off, the party will return to Caesars Forum from Nov. 14 to 16.

BravoCon 2025 promises “even more legendary Bravolebrity interactions, intimate VIP experiences, mind-blowing panel mash-ups, all-new immersive activations and more photo ops than ever before.”

The current lineup of Bravo stars ranges from Adriana de Moura (“The Real Housewives of Miami”) to Zack Wickham (“The Valley”)

Additionally, Andy Cohen will record five shows inside PH Live at Planet Hollywood.

Three-day Bravoholic general admission tickets will cost you $672.61 plus taxes, while three-day Future Bravoleb VIP tickets will set you back $1,463.52 plus taxes. They’ll be available starting at 9 a.m. June 6 at BravoCon2025.com.

Tickets for “BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen” start at $220 plus taxes and fees. They’ll be available starting at 9 a.m. July 11 at BravoCon2025.com.