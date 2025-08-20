New movies and TV shows to stream this week

Samara Weaving stars in the heist thriller “Eenie Meenie,” a documentary explores the strange Jussie Smollett saga, and Hurricane Katrina survivors reflect on the tragic storm 20 years later.

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Eenie Meenie

Samara Weaving plays a reformed getaway driver who gets pulled back in to save a problematic ex-boyfriend in this heist thriller. Karl Glusman plays the pathetic ex in this intriguing ensemble that includes Steve Zahn, Andy Garcia, Randall Park and Marshawn Lynch. Friday on Hulu

The Rainmaker

Milo Callaghan stars in this adaptation of John Grisham’s thriller about a young lawyer who takes on a powerful insurance company. Friday on Peacock

The Truth About Jussie Smollett

Remember the strange Jussie Smollett saga that began back in January 2019 when the “Empire” actor told police that two men assaulted him in an apparent hate crime that investigators began to believe was a hoax? It’s the subject of a new documentary. The ordeal stretched on for years, and in November the Illinois Supreme Court overturned Smollett’s conviction on charges of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself and lying to Chicago police. Friday on Netflix

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina, survivors reflect on the disastrous storm that forever changed their lives and the systemic inequities it exposed in this documentary. Aug. 27 on Netflix