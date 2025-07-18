New movies and TV shows to stream this week

The final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Eric Bana stars in a wild new thriller, and part one of a new documentary on Billy Joel debuts.

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Are you Team Jellyfish or Team Bonrad? If you have no idea what that means, you probably don’t watch “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” It’s based on a trilogy of books by Jenny Han. The series — about a young woman named Belly (Lola Tung), who is torn between brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) — returns for its third and final season. Now on Amazon

Surf Girls: International

In the second season of the “Surf Girls” series from executive producer Reese Witherspoon, cameras follow five up-and-coming female surfers who travel the globe to compete in the Challenger Series. “Surf Girls: International” focuses on both new and returning surfers who were featured last season. Now on Amazon

Untamed

Eric Bana portrays a law enforcement officer investigating the mysterious death of a woman at Yosemite National Park in this six-episode thriller also starring Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt and Wilson Bethel. Now on Netflix

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Billy Joel recently canceled his summer tour after being diagnosed with a brain disorder. But “Piano Man” fans can still get their fix in this two-part, five-hour documentary. Directors Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin cover Joel’s life and career, through interviews with the singer-songwriter, his family, his ex-wives and musicians including Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney. Friday on Max

Wall to Wall

A man (Kang Ha-neul) who poured his life savings into a new apartment discovers its walls are full of disturbing noises, hostile neighbors and unsettling secrets in this Korean thriller. Friday on Netflix

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms

This week’s installment of the “Trainwreck” docuseries explores the 2010 Lifetime reality series about a private investigation agency staffed by soccer moms. Things unravel amid allegations of sabotage and accusations that the agency’s head is running an illegal drug operation on the side. Tuesday on Netflix

