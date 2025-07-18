Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Conrad (Christopher Briney), Steven (Sean Kaufma ...
Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Conrad (Christopher Briney), Steven (Sean Kaufman), and Taylor (Rain Spencer) in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." (Erika Doss © Amazon Content Services LLC)
Lola Tung stars as Belly in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." (Amazon Studios)
Lola Tung stars as Belly in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." (Amazon Studios)
Musician Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on ...
Musician Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Untamed. Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in episode 106 of Untamed. Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025
Untamed. Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in episode 106 of Untamed. Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025
TV

New movies and TV shows to stream this week

The Associated Press
July 18, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Are you Team Jellyfish or Team Bonrad? If you have no idea what that means, you probably don’t watch “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” It’s based on a trilogy of books by Jenny Han. The series — about a young woman named Belly (Lola Tung), who is torn between brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) — returns for its third and final season. Now on Amazon

Surf Girls: International

In the second season of the “Surf Girls” series from executive producer Reese Witherspoon, cameras follow five up-and-coming female surfers who travel the globe to compete in the Challenger Series. “Surf Girls: International” focuses on both new and returning surfers who were featured last season. Now on Amazon

Untamed

Eric Bana portrays a law enforcement officer investigating the mysterious death of a woman at Yosemite National Park in this six-episode thriller also starring Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt and Wilson Bethel. Now on Netflix

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Billy Joel recently canceled his summer tour after being diagnosed with a brain disorder. But “Piano Man” fans can still get their fix in this two-part, five-hour documentary. Directors Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin cover Joel’s life and career, through interviews with the singer-songwriter, his family, his ex-wives and musicians including Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney. Friday on Max

Wall to Wall

A man (Kang Ha-neul) who poured his life savings into a new apartment discovers its walls are full of disturbing noises, hostile neighbors and unsettling secrets in this Korean thriller. Friday on Netflix

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms

This week’s installment of the “Trainwreck” docuseries explores the 2010 Lifetime reality series about a private investigation agency staffed by soccer moms. Things unravel amid allegations of sabotage and accusations that the agency’s head is running an illegal drug operation on the side. Tuesday on Netflix

the associated press

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more TV