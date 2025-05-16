New movies and TV shows to stream this week

A revealing look at a NASCAR legend, the return of “Nine Perfect Strangers” and the new dark comedy “Sirens” head this streaming list for the week of May 16-22.

Looking for something to watch tonight? Keep tabs with our list of new movies and shows to stream this week.

‘Earnhardt’

The four-part documentary series explores the legendary racing career and complex family dynamics of NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt, featuring rare archival footage, thrilling races and emotionally revealing interviews from his children, rivals and closest friends. Coming to Amazon on Thursday.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

The long-awaited second season is finally here — this time with a change of scenery and a whole new group of strangers, including Annie Murphy and Henry Golding. Nicole Kidman returns as the enigmatic Masha, who leaves her California retreat behind for a new endeavor in the Austrian Alps. Coming to Hulu on Wednesday.

‘Overcompensating’

This ensemble comedy follows the college adventures of Benny (Benito Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, and Carmen (Wally Baram), an outsider who desperately wants to fit in. Now on Amazon.

‘The Quilters’

This Oscars-shortlisted documentary follows inmates in a maximum-security prison who craft beautiful, personalized quilts for foster children. Now on Netflix.

‘Sarah Silverman: Postmortem’

After losing her parents, comedian Sarah Silverman finds laughter and solace in celebrating their lives, from deathbed binge-watching to ill-timed flatulence. Coming to Netflix on Tuesday.

‘Sirens’

Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon lead the cast of this new limited-series dark comedy from the creator of “Maid.” Coming to Netflix on Thursday.

‘Untold: The Fall of Favre’

The sports documentary series examines the scandals that have marred the legacy of NFL great Brett Favre. Coming to Netflix on Tuesday.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bought a struggling Welsh football club with one goal in mind: Turn this underdog side into the team to beat. Their quest for glory with Wrexham AFC continues in Season 4 — and pits them against Tom Brady and his Birmingham FC. Now on Hulu.