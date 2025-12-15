Netflix plans ‘One Last Adventure’ for ‘Stranger Things’ fans in Las Vegas

The free fan event will take place between the release of episodes 5-7 and the series finale.

Las Vegas is about as far as you can get from Hawkins, Indiana. (Metaphorically, at least.)

But the city will serve as the final stop on the “Stranger Things” worldwide victory lap.

Dubbed “One Last Adventure: Las Vegas,” the event promises “an epic show unlike anything you’ve ever seen, bringing iconic ‘Stranger Things’ moments to life” in the sky.

“Come for the show — and stay for the surprise giveaways,” Netflix posted on its Tudum site.

“One Last Adventure: Las Vegas” is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 28, and attendees must be at least 16. No other details were made available.

Fans can register for free tickets here.

The gathering is the latest “Stranger Things” promotion to hit Southern Nevada, following a limited run of “Stranger Things”: The Official Store at the Showcase mall in 2023 and food and drinks tied to the show at Netflix Bites at the MGM Grand.

Episodes 5-7 of the last season will be released on Dec. 25, with the series finale coming Dec. 31.