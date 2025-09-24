Movies and TV shows to stream this week

Guinness family drama brews, Nicolas Cage paddles into troubled waters, and Toni Collette helms a new series about small town with a sinister secret.

House of Guinness

Netflix’s new historical drama series tells the story of the famed brewing company. Set in the 19th century, it’s like “Succession”-meets-beer as the Guinness family patriarch has died and his adult children wrangle for control over the company. Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, James Norton and David Wilmot star.

Thursday on Netflix

The Surfer

In one of Nicolas Cage’s strongest recent performances, he plays a man who returns to the Australian beach of his childhood with dreams of buying a house nearby. But after he’s accosted by pushy local surfers, his world quickly unravels.

Thursday on Hulu

Wayward

A small-town cop (series creator Mae Martin) suspects that Tall Pines Academy, the local boarding school for troubled teens — and its dangerously charismatic leader (Toni Collette) — might be concealing a sinister secret.

Thursday on Netflix

Cat’s Eye

Tsukasa Hojo’s popular manga series from the 1980s has been adapted into a new, 12-part anime series. It follows three sisters who run a cafe by day and then steal art at night. One of the sisters also happens to be dating a detective looking into the theft.

Friday on Hulu

All of You

“Ted Lasso’s” Brett Goldstein stars alongside Imogen Poots in this tender, heartbreaking romance — which he co-wrote with director William Bridges — about a pair of best friends who haven’t worked up the courage to confess their feelings to the other.

Friday on Apple TV+